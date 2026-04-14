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Home > Regionals News > Pune Temperature Crosses 40°C, IMD Says Hotter Days Ahead For Mumbai And Maharashtra; Check This Week’s Heatwave Forecast

Pune Temperature Crosses 40°C, IMD Says Hotter Days Ahead For Mumbai And Maharashtra; Check This Week’s Heatwave Forecast

IMD has warned of a heatwave in Maharashtra as pune temperature is set to rise above 40°C, with a further increase expected in the coming days. Mumbai will also face hot and humid conditions, raising concerns over health and safety.

Pune temperature rises sharply as IMD warns of heatwave (Image: AI-generated)
Pune temperature rises sharply as IMD warns of heatwave (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: April 14, 2026 17:45:42 IST

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Pune Temperature Crosses 40°C, IMD Says Hotter Days Ahead For Mumbai And Maharashtra; Check This Week’s Heatwave Forecast

Pune has been placed under a new heat-wave alert from the India Meteorological Department due to high maximum temperatures across Maharashtra and the prediction from the IMD that temperatures will climb considerably over the next several days. According to the IMD, many parts of the state will be 2 to 3 degrees Celsius higher than current maximum temperatures, with some areas already above 40 degrees Celsius.

As in other areas, the IMD has confirmed that Pune’s maximum temperature is already at very high levels (recently measuring just over 40.6 degrees Celsius). It is expected that the current trend of increasing temperature will continue for at least the following few days (possibly into the range of 42 degrees Celsius).

IMD predicts further spike in Pune temperature and the surrounding regions

According to meteorologists, almost all of Maharashtra’s increasing maximum temperatures are being caused by an anti-cyclone (high pressure) over the state that traps hot air beneath it and provides clear skies. This situation can lead to higher daily maximum temperatures, especially in and around major urban centres, such as Pune.

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Humidity in Mumbai also contributes to temperature issues in Pune. The Indian Meteorological Department says hot and humid weather will hit the konkan, including Mumbai, from April 14 through April 16.

Mumbai also affected as humidity adds to Pune temperature concerns

While coastal regions will see less of an increase than areas further inland, the combined effects of humidity and heat may make for very uncomfortable conditions. Experts warn this heat/humidity combination can be detrimental to health, particularly for those spending long periods of time outdoors.

Heat waves will likely drive up temperatures throughout several districts in Maharashtra, particularly those north of Pune; including Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada. Temperature records show that the area is already experiencing extreme temperatures; for example, Akola’s temperature was over 43 degrees Celsius, and both Malegaon & Amravati’s temperatures were over 41 degrees Celsius. These conditions indicate that the heat wave pattern is growing rapidly and will extend further than Pune into surrounding areas.

Heatwave conditions likely to intensify pune temperature across districts

Due to an increase in temperatures, officials are advising residents of Pune City to take precautionary actions. IMD has recommended that local residents limit time spent outdoors in peak afternoon hours and remain hydrated in order to prevent developing a heat-related illness.

Experts have also indicated that the continued high temperature levels combined with dry weather conditions may exacerbate the current situation in the days to come. As intense heat continues throughout Maharashtra, officials are watching closely and preparing for possible disruptions to daily life.

Also Read: What To Expect From India’s Monsoon This Year: IMD Warns Of Impact On Agriculture And Economy; All You Need To Know    

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Pune Temperature Crosses 40°C, IMD Says Hotter Days Ahead For Mumbai And Maharashtra; Check This Week’s Heatwave Forecast

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Pune Temperature Crosses 40°C, IMD Says Hotter Days Ahead For Mumbai And Maharashtra; Check This Week’s Heatwave Forecast

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Pune Temperature Crosses 40°C, IMD Says Hotter Days Ahead For Mumbai And Maharashtra; Check This Week’s Heatwave Forecast
Pune Temperature Crosses 40°C, IMD Says Hotter Days Ahead For Mumbai And Maharashtra; Check This Week’s Heatwave Forecast
Pune Temperature Crosses 40°C, IMD Says Hotter Days Ahead For Mumbai And Maharashtra; Check This Week’s Heatwave Forecast
Pune Temperature Crosses 40°C, IMD Says Hotter Days Ahead For Mumbai And Maharashtra; Check This Week’s Heatwave Forecast

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