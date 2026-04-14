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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Will Pat Cummins Lead SRH Again? Report Says Cricket Australia Likely to Issue NOC Soon; Return Date Revealed

IPL 2026: Will Pat Cummins Lead SRH Again? Report Says Cricket Australia Likely to Issue NOC Soon; Return Date Revealed

Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a big win against Rajasthan Royals behind four-wicket hauls from Sakibul Gani and Praful Hinge. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins is set for a fitness test in Australia with a potential return date of April 18. Get the latest IPL 2026 updates here.

Pat Cummins. (Photo Credits: X)
Pat Cummins. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 14, 2026 17:19:05 IST

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IPL 2026: Will Pat Cummins Lead SRH Again? Report Says Cricket Australia Likely to Issue NOC Soon; Return Date Revealed

Sunrisers Hyderabad finally got themselves out of the deadlock after securing a big win against Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday. SRH, on the back of some spectacular bowling from Indian pacers, brought down the swashbuckling batters of the Rajasthan Royals. Both these bowlers, Praful Hinge and Sakibul Gani, picked up four wickets each to run through the batting line, which consisted of in-form batters such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Adding to the excitement of Hinge and Gani together, SRH are likely to get a huge boost in their bowling line-up. As per a report from Cricbuzz, Australian talisman Pat Cummins is likely to join the team soon.

The report suggested that the designated skipper may be available for the April 18 match at their den. The report also made it clear that the chances of Cummins joining the side are slim, but it certainly serves as hope for the franchise.

Pat Cummins Comeback Date Revealed!

Cricbuzz reports that Australia’s captain Cummins is set to take a fitness test on Wednesday back in his home country, and if he passes it, with some optimism from the franchise, he might begin playing for them. Cummins is anticipated to return to Hyderabad on April 17. SRH will compete in their upcoming match at home on Friday (April 18).

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Before the start of the season, Cummins said he was hoping to play the second half of the IPL if all goes well. “I’m back bowling. I’m bowling basically every third day at the moment. We’ve mapped out a plan to get me right by the middle of the tournament. So hopefully, if nothing goes wrong, I’ll play the back half, plus the final,” Cummins was quoted as saying.

The most recent information is that he will take a fitness test within the next 24 hours.
 
“Hopefully, he will clear the test and get the NOC from Cricket Australia,” a source in Cricket Australia was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. 

Pat Cummins’ Test To Take Place Under Cricket Association

Cummins’ scan is a planned procedure to be carried out under the supervision of Cricket Australia (CA), according to the report. Cummins left India after Sunrisers Hyderabad’s most recent match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata on Thursday. He is expected to rejoin the squad on April 17, subject to CA clearance.

Cummins, who has been largely inactive since July last year–apart from featuring in a single Ashes Test in Adelaide–earlier said that he has resumed bowling in the nets and is gradually building up his workload as part of a structured rehabilitation plan.

In place of Cummins, the Indian wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan is the skipper for SRH in the 2026 season.

(with agencies’ inputs)

Also Read: CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 22- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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Tags: IPL 2026Pat Cummins

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IPL 2026: Will Pat Cummins Lead SRH Again? Report Says Cricket Australia Likely to Issue NOC Soon; Return Date Revealed
IPL 2026: Will Pat Cummins Lead SRH Again? Report Says Cricket Australia Likely to Issue NOC Soon; Return Date Revealed
IPL 2026: Will Pat Cummins Lead SRH Again? Report Says Cricket Australia Likely to Issue NOC Soon; Return Date Revealed
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