Delhi Police Crack Down On Fake Bike Parts Racket In Karol Bagh; Two Arrested In Major Raid Operation

In a major crackdown, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a counterfeit auto parts racket operating in Karol Bagh. Officers seized fake motorcycle spare parts worth Rs 25-30 lakh and arrested two men.

The arrested accused are Bharat (27) and Rajender Singh (28), both originally from Balotra in Rajasthan, and currently residing in Karol Bagh. They were booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Copyright Act.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by SI Inderveer raided the area on April 12. The operation led to the recovery of a large stock of counterfeit automobile components being prepared for market circulation. The seizure included clutch assemblies, timing chains, brake pads, oil seals, filters, cables, and packaging materials printed with well-known motorcycle brand logos. Officials confirmed that the setup was designed to mimic genuine branded products and deceive customers in the local market.

Authorities also recovered industrial equipment used in the illegal operation. These included packing machines and a barcode printer, which were being used to replicate authentic product labeling and distribution markings. Investigators believe the racket had been running in a highly organized manner, targeting high-demand spare parts to maximize profits while avoiding detection.

Accused Background and Supply Chain Investigation

During interrogation, Bharat revealed that he moved to Delhi in 2024 after working with Zomato and later entered the auto parts trade in search of quick financial gains. Rajender Singh, who previously sold mobile accessories in Mumbai, also shifted to Delhi’s Karol Bagh market, initially dealing in genuine spare parts before transitioning into counterfeit goods due to low profit margins.

Police officials stated that both accused were actively supplying fake motorcycle parts across the local market network, raising serious concerns about consumer safety and vehicle reliability. The operation is suspected to be part of a larger supply chain involving multiple layers of distribution and sourcing from outside Delhi.

Authorities are now focusing on tracing the full network behind the racket, including manufacturers and wholesale suppliers who provided the counterfeit stock. Efforts are underway to identify additional individuals involved in packaging, branding, and distribution.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has intensified its investigation to uncover the complete scale of the illegal trade. Officials emphasized that strict action will be taken against all involved parties under applicable laws. Further investigation is currently underway.

All Inputs From ANI.

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