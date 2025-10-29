LIVE TV
  Aditi Rao Hydari Looking Hot In These 6 Movies: Top Performances in Bollywood & South Cinema

Aditi Rao Hydari is known for her elegance and powerful moves on screen across Bollywood and South Indian cinema. She has delivered memorable performances in her career till now. Here’s a look at Aditi Rao Hydari’s top movies that highlight her talent and grace on screen.

October 29, 2025
Padmaavat (2018)
1/7

Padmaavat (2018)

Aditi played Mehrunisa, Alauddin Khilji's wife. She brought grace and depth to her character in this grand historical backdrop.

Sufiyum Sujatayum (2020)
2/7

Sufiyum Sujatayum (2020)

This one is a Malayalam language. It is a poetic love story between a Sufi saint and a mute girl.

Wazir (2016)
3/7

Wazir (2016)

It is a gripping thriller where Aditi played Ruhana, balancing vulnerability and strength. Her co-stars were Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar.

Sammohanam (2018)
4/7

Sammohanam (2018)

It is a Telugu heartwarming rom-com where she plays an actress who falls for a common man. She earned praise for her natural acting and charming screen presence.

Ajeeb Daastaans (2021)
5/7

Ajeeb Daastaans (2021)

It is a Netflix anthology with Aditi's stunning performance in the "Geeli Pucchi" story. It stood out for its emotional depth.

Kaatru Veliyidai (2017)
6/7

Kaatru Veliyidai (2017)

It is a Tamil film where Aditi played a doctor in a passionate yet troubled love story. She won awards for her emotional and mature portrayal.

