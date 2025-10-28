LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Aditi Rao Hydari Birthday Special: 7 ‘UNSEEN BOLD’ Bikini Pics Breaking the Internet

Aditi Rao Hydari Birthday Special: 7 ‘UNSEEN BOLD’ Bikini Pics Breaking the Internet

Aditi Rao Hydari is celebrating her birthday today, and fans can’t keep calm! Known for her royal elegance and stunning screen presence, the actress has surprised everyone with her bold and sizzling bikini avatars. Get ready to see Aditi Rao Hydari like never before. 

By: Last Updated: October 28, 2025 | 12:03 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Aditi Rao Hydari Bikini Pics
1/9

Aditi Rao Hydari Bikini Pics

Let’s take a look at 7 unseen bold bikini pics that created buzz on the internet.

Aditi Rao Hydari Flaunts Neckline
2/9

Aditi Rao Hydari Flaunts Neckline

Aditi Rao Hydari flaunts her deep plunging neckline with a body-hugging grey top. She goes for wavy hair and nude makeup.

Aditi Rao Hydari in Black Btalette
3/9

Aditi Rao Hydari in Black Btalette

Aditi Rao Hydari looks screaming hot in a black leather bralette with a deep neckline. She layered it with a laced black shrug and a tie around the waistline.

Aditi Rao Hydari in White Swimsuit
4/9

Aditi Rao Hydari in White Swimsuit

Aditi Rao Hydari turns heads in a deep plunging and halter-neckline white swimsuit with bold cutouts around the waistline.

Aditi Rao Hydari in Laced Bikini
5/9

Aditi Rao Hydari in Laced Bikini

Aditi Rao Hydari goes bold with a laced black bikini with sleek straps. She paired it with a matching black lace bottom.

Aditi Rao Hydari in Ruffle Bikini
6/9

Aditi Rao Hydari in Ruffle Bikini

Aditi Rao Hydari turns the heat up in a black ruffle bikini with a deep sweetheart neckline. She paired it with a matching bottom and layered it with a see-through shrug.

Aditi Rao Hydari Goes Topless
7/9

Aditi Rao Hydari Goes Topless

Aditi Rao Hydari goes topless in a daring photoshoot. She paired it with a black floral skirt.

Aditi Rao Hydari in Grey Bikini
8/9

Aditi Rao Hydari in Grey Bikini

Aditi Rao Hydari looks glamorous in a grey bikini with a halter neckline and deep V neckline. She paired it with a matching bottom.

Disclaimer
9/9

Disclaimer

The images used in this article are sourced from publicly available platforms and belong to their respective copyright owners. This feature is intended purely for entertainment and fan appreciation.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS