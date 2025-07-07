Animals That Can Beat You In Your Mathematics Exam
You might think you are very sharp in math, but try competing with a chimpanzee. This sounds weird but some animal species know how to count, understand geometry and many other mathematical abilities. These genius creatures use their skills to survive and hunt in the wild. Here are the top 7 animals who can be our future mathematicians!
Crows
These are known as the masters of counting. They can count up to at least 5 and also understand the concept of zero. They've been seen solving number puzzles and carry skills that young children have.
Chimpanzees
They're faster than humans in math games. They've been tested on memory and sequencing tasks involving numbers and they've often outperformed humans! Some can remember the exact numbers even after seeing them for just a fraction of a second.
Parrots
These are the addition experts. African grey parrots including the famous "Alex" can count, understand quantities and even do basic addition. Alex is famous for his rare talent in this world.
Bees
Bees have tiny, little brains, yet they can count up to four and understand the concept of zero. They understand symmetry and geometry and use it to find efficient routes between flowers.
Elephants
They are quick estimators. They just need a fraction of second to judge which pile of food has more quantity.
Rats
They are often used in psychological experiments due to their amazing skills. They have the ability to predict patterns and learn probabilities. They choose paths based on expected outcomes and also understand statistics.
Pigeons
Pigeons have the quality to match numbers to symbols, just like we do with the number "3" and three items.
