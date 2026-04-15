NAM vs SCO 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: Namibia vs Scotland Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Windhoek Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

NAM vs SCO 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: The Scotland cricket team is visiting Namibia for a series of three Twenty20 International matches. The first game of the series is scheduled for April 15th at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek, starting at 5:30 pm. Expect a high-scoring encounter with a belter of a pitch being laid out in Namibia.

Toss: The match toss between Namibia and Scotland will take place at 5 PM IST.

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Windhoek Cricket Stadium

NAM vs SCO 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction

Keeper – Zane Green

Batters – Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp

All-rounders – JJ Smit, Mark Watt, Gerhard Erasmus (vc), Brandon McMullen (c)

Bowlers – Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Jarvis

Where To Watch Namibia vs Scotland Match LIVE? (Live Streaming Details)

The match will be live on the JioHotstar app and website, with coverage on the Star Sports Network.

NAM vs SCO 1st T20I, Pitch Report: The pitch is likely to be batting-friendly, with no rain interruptions. Expect the team winning the toss, to bat first to set up a good target for the opposition to chase.

NAM vs SCO 1st T20I Predicted Playing XIs

Namibia Probable Playing XIs: Gerhard Erasmus, Bernard Scholtz, JJ Smit, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Alexander Busing-Volschenk, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Zane Green, Jack Brassell

Scotland Probable Playing XIs: Michael Leask, George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington, Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross, Mark Watt, Sufyan Sherrif, Brad Currie

NAM vs SCO Squads:

Namibia Squad: Willem Myburgh, Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus, Louren Steenkamp, Zane Green(w), JJ Smit(c), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ben Shikongo, Dylan Leicher, Zacheo van Vuuren

Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Mark Watt, Matthew Cross(w), Christopher McBride, Michael Leask, Jack Jarvis, Oliver Davidson, Jasper Davidson, Brad Currie, Owen Gould, Zainullah Ihsan, Safyaan Sharif

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