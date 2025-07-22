- Home>
Love Chai a Little Too Much? Your Heart Might Thank You But Only If You Do This One Thing Right
Drinking up to two cups of unsweetened chai daily may benefit heart health by lowering cholesterol, managing blood pressure, and reducing inflammation. However, the benefits are lost if sugar is added.
Chai Is More Than Just a Beverage
For many, chai is part of a daily ritual. But now, some studies show that a maximum of two cups per day, taken without sweetener, is permitted as beneficial for heart health
Sweet Spot
Unsweetened tea is linked to significant heart advantages, while sugary chai does not provide these benefits. Sugar and artificial sweeteners diminish the heart and blood vessel protective benefits of tea.
Now Backed by Science
The results from a large 13-year prospective study indicate that those who drank up to two cups of unsweetened tea a day reduced their risk for heart failure by 21% and stroke by 14%.
How Tea Does Its Magic
Tea works by loading you up with antioxidants, polyphenols, catechins, and theaflavins that reduce inflammation and promote healthy blood vessels-if any top mount of sugar is added.
The Good Cholesterol and Blood Sugar Effects
Unsweetened tea lowers bad cholesterol and helps fat metabolism. Seen from that perspective, tea polysaccharides also help control blood sugars and strengthen immunity naturally.
Additional Help for Females
Women between the ages of 20 and 48 get more antioxidant benefits from tea that help reduce fat-related damage better than some vitamins.
Sip Smart for Heart Health
The secret: have tea in moderation and without any sweeteners. A little of unsweetened tea taken daily will help to lower cholesterol, the blood pressure, and provide protection for the heart over time.
Diclaimer
This information is for educational purposes only and does not substitute medical advice. Please consult a healthcare professional before making dietary changes or altering your chai consumption habits.