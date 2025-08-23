7 Bollywood Stars Who Chose Intimate Wedding Ceremonies Over Grant Celebrations
Several Bollywood stars have chosen heartfelt private weddings over-elaborate extravaganzas. From home ceremonies celebrating love quietly, to garden cows anchored in sustainability, each couple crafted intimate moments grounded in authenticity.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
They tied the knot at their Mumbai residence in a deeply personal ceremony with only close family and friends present, choosing warmth over spectacle.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal
Their registered ceremony and heartfelt rituals were held at home, surrounded by love and simplicity that emphasized personal connection.
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar
They chose a serene wedding in the hills with just 20 guests, favoring intimate moments and familial closeness over extravagance.
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi
Day-time vows took place in her garden with minimal decor, sustainable materials, and meaningful rituals officiated by a woman priest.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
They wed in Tuscany, Italy, in a private celebration with close friends and family—cherry-picked for love, not limelight.
Rani Mukherji and Aditya Chopra
A secret ceremony in Italy witnessed by just 20 attendees, their union remains one of Bollywood’s most private and sensational weddings.
Shazahn Padamsee
Her intimate wedding was a June 2025 affair shared only with close friends and family; a simple, elegant moment that reflected genuine happiness.
Disclaimer
The information provided is just for entertainment purposes only, and all the data is publicly available.