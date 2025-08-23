LIVE TV
  7 Bollywood Stars Who Chose Intimate Wedding Ceremonies Over Grant Celebrations

7 Bollywood Stars Who Chose Intimate Wedding Ceremonies Over Grant Celebrations

Several Bollywood stars have chosen heartfelt private weddings over-elaborate extravaganzas. From home ceremonies celebrating love quietly, to garden cows anchored in sustainability, each couple crafted intimate moments grounded in authenticity.

August 23, 2025 | 10:38 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
1/8

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

They tied the knot at their Mumbai residence in a deeply personal ceremony with only close family and friends present, choosing warmth over spectacle.

2/8

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Their registered ceremony and heartfelt rituals were held at home, surrounded by love and simplicity that emphasized personal connection.

3/8

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

They chose a serene wedding in the hills with just 20 guests, favoring intimate moments and familial closeness over extravagance.

4/8

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi

Day-time vows took place in her garden with minimal decor, sustainable materials, and meaningful rituals officiated by a woman priest.

5/8

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

They wed in Tuscany, Italy, in a private celebration with close friends and family—cherry-picked for love, not limelight.

6/8

Rani Mukherji and Aditya Chopra

A secret ceremony in Italy witnessed by just 20 attendees, their union remains one of Bollywood’s most private and sensational weddings.

7/8

Shazahn Padamsee

Her intimate wedding was a June 2025 affair shared only with close friends and family; a simple, elegant moment that reflected genuine happiness.

8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for entertainment purposes only, and all the data is publicly available.

