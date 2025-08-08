These Bollywood Father Son Pairs That Redefine Friendship Goals

LIVE TV
Bollywood’s cinematic landscape has been shaped by several Father son duos who have left an incredible mark on the industry. These talented pairs have not only showcased a legacy of excellence but also demonstrated the evolving nature of Indian cinema. From acting and directing to producing, these duos have made significant contributions, often drawing comparisons and public interest. Yet many sons have forged their own paths while paying homage to family’s rich heritage, enriching the world of Indian cinema with their unique talents and perspectives. 

By: Last Updated: August 8, 2025 | 5:27 PM IST
1/8

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan

This style duo is known for their jokester relationship, often seen travelling and supporting each other like best friends. They've even collaborated on projects like `The Lion King' Hindi version, where SRK voiced Mufasa and Aryan voiced Simba.

2/8

Saif Ali khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Saif and Ibrahim exude charm and wit, often appearing more like buddies than father and son. In candid moments. Their bond showcases a perfect blend of tradition and modernity.

3/8

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

The Bachchan duo is renowned for their powerful on-screen presence and off-screen camaraderie. They have collaborated in films like `Sarkar' `Paa' and Bunty Aur Bubli' showcasing their chemistry and mutual respect.

4/8

Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor

Anil's youth energy and Harshvardhan’s college demeanor make their bond look like friendship. They have worked together in films like `Ak vs Ak' and `Thar' highlights their on-screen chemistry.

5/8

Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan

This duo has created cinematic magic together from "Kaho naa Pyar Hai " to "Krish" series. Their off-screen friendship is just as special, showcasing a deep-rooted bond.

6/8

Sunny Deol and Karan Deol

Karan and sunny often share heartfelt conversations and fun interactions, displaying warmth and closeness. Their bond is a testament to the power of family relationships.

7/8

Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff

Jackie’s and Tiger's father- son bond is built on mutual admiration and respect. Tiger has often praised his father's influence on his career, and their easy-going nature makes their relationship truly special.

8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for entertainment purposes only. All the data is publicly available.

