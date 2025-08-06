LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news donald trump latest US news France news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Ahaan Panday to Vedang Raina: 7 Gen Z Bollywood Stars To Watch In 2025

From Ahaan Panday to Vedang Raina: 7 Gen Z Bollywood Stars To Watch In 2025

In 2025, Bollywood is buzzing with a new generation of talent that’s bringing a fresh vibe to the industry. These rising stars are shaking things up with their unique style, talent, and authenticity. They are not just following the traditional path to stardom, they are carving out their own careers with versatility and creativity. Whether they are starting in rom-coms, action flicks, or musicals, these new faces are setting the tone for the future Indian Cinema.

By: Last Updated: August 6, 2025 | 12:11 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
From Ahaan Panday to Vedang Raina: 7 Gen Z Bollywood Stars To Watch In 2025 - Photo Gallery
1/8

Ahaan panday: The Next Big Thing

Ahaan Pandey made a spectacular debut in Saiyaara, and won hearts with his portrayal of rockstar Krish Kapoor. With his boyish charm and intense screen presence, Ahaan is poised to become the next big commercial superstar.

From Ahaan Panday to Vedang Raina: 7 Gen Z Bollywood Stars To Watch In 2025 - Photo Gallery
2/8

Aneet Padda: A Star In The Making

Aneet Padda turned heads with her performance in Saiyaara. Her confident acting, expressive eyes, and effortless mix of glamour and grit have made her one of the most exciting new faces in Bollywood Industry.

From Ahaan Panday to Vedang Raina: 7 Gen Z Bollywood Stars To Watch In 2025 - Photo Gallery
3/8

Ibrahim Ali Khan: The Charmer

Ibrahim Ali Khan is stepping into Bollywood with Sarzameen (2025), a patriotic drama backed by Dharma Productions. With his royal charm and emotional depth, he is on the track to become a Gen Z icon.

From Ahaan Panday to Vedang Raina: 7 Gen Z Bollywood Stars To Watch In 2025 - Photo Gallery
4/8

Khushi Kapoor: Poised and Promising

Khushi Kapoor is steadily proving she has both talent and screen presence. She brings a graceful energy and emotional maturity that connects with today's generation. With more roles lined up, she is shaping her identity beyond the Kapoor name.

From Ahaan Panday to Vedang Raina: 7 Gen Z Bollywood Stars To Watch In 2025 - Photo Gallery
5/8

Agastya Nanda: The Quiet Powerhouse

He made his debut as Archie Andrews in The Archives (2023) and showed his subtle performance style and introspective charisma. Expect him to take on roles that blend indie appeal with mainstream reach in the years ahead.

From Ahaan Panday to Vedang Raina: 7 Gen Z Bollywood Stars To Watch In 2025 - Photo Gallery
6/8

Suhana Khan: Born For The Screen

She stepped into the spotlight with her confident role as Veronica Lodge in The Archives (2023). Her comfort on screen, expressive dialogue delivery, and fierce fashion sense make her stand out.

From Ahaan Panday to Vedang Raina: 7 Gen Z Bollywood Stars To Watch In 2025 - Photo Gallery
7/8

Vedang Raina: The Cool Charmer

Vedang brings musical talent, smooth dialogue delivery, and leading man charisma. His popularity is rapidly growing thanks to his relatable personality and good looks. He is the one who can switch between romantic dramas, musical narratives, and even intense thrillers in the future.

From Ahaan Panday to Vedang Raina: 7 Gen Z Bollywood Stars To Watch In 2025 - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is intended for general entertainment and informational purposes only and is based on publicly available data.

Tags:

From Ahaan Panday to Vedang Raina: 7 Gen Z Bollywood Stars To Watch In 2025 - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Ahaan Panday to Vedang Raina: 7 Gen Z Bollywood Stars To Watch In 2025 - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Ahaan Panday to Vedang Raina: 7 Gen Z Bollywood Stars To Watch In 2025 - Photo Gallery
From Ahaan Panday to Vedang Raina: 7 Gen Z Bollywood Stars To Watch In 2025 - Photo Gallery
From Ahaan Panday to Vedang Raina: 7 Gen Z Bollywood Stars To Watch In 2025 - Photo Gallery
From Ahaan Panday to Vedang Raina: 7 Gen Z Bollywood Stars To Watch In 2025 - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?