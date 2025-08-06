From Ahaan Panday to Vedang Raina: 7 Gen Z Bollywood Stars To Watch In 2025
In 2025, Bollywood is buzzing with a new generation of talent that’s bringing a fresh vibe to the industry. These rising stars are shaking things up with their unique style, talent, and authenticity. They are not just following the traditional path to stardom, they are carving out their own careers with versatility and creativity. Whether they are starting in rom-coms, action flicks, or musicals, these new faces are setting the tone for the future Indian Cinema.
Ahaan panday: The Next Big Thing
Ahaan Pandey made a spectacular debut in Saiyaara, and won hearts with his portrayal of rockstar Krish Kapoor. With his boyish charm and intense screen presence, Ahaan is poised to become the next big commercial superstar.
Aneet Padda: A Star In The Making
Aneet Padda turned heads with her performance in Saiyaara. Her confident acting, expressive eyes, and effortless mix of glamour and grit have made her one of the most exciting new faces in Bollywood Industry.
Ibrahim Ali Khan: The Charmer
Ibrahim Ali Khan is stepping into Bollywood with Sarzameen (2025), a patriotic drama backed by Dharma Productions. With his royal charm and emotional depth, he is on the track to become a Gen Z icon.
Khushi Kapoor: Poised and Promising
Khushi Kapoor is steadily proving she has both talent and screen presence. She brings a graceful energy and emotional maturity that connects with today's generation. With more roles lined up, she is shaping her identity beyond the Kapoor name.
Agastya Nanda: The Quiet Powerhouse
He made his debut as Archie Andrews in The Archives (2023) and showed his subtle performance style and introspective charisma. Expect him to take on roles that blend indie appeal with mainstream reach in the years ahead.
Suhana Khan: Born For The Screen
She stepped into the spotlight with her confident role as Veronica Lodge in The Archives (2023). Her comfort on screen, expressive dialogue delivery, and fierce fashion sense make her stand out.
Vedang Raina: The Cool Charmer
Vedang brings musical talent, smooth dialogue delivery, and leading man charisma. His popularity is rapidly growing thanks to his relatable personality and good looks. He is the one who can switch between romantic dramas, musical narratives, and even intense thrillers in the future.
