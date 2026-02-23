Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Release Time in India: Benedict & Sophie’s Scandalous Love Story Heads for a Grand Finale
Netflix’s grand Regency drama Bridgerton Season 4 returns with its much awaited Part 2, bringing Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek’s Cinderella inspired love story to a dramatic and romantic conclusion. With new scandals, emotional twists and lavish balls, the final four episodes promise to raise the stakes for the ton while resolving the shocking cliffhanger from Part 1.
Bridgerton (Season 4 Part 2) Release Date
Bridgerton Season 4 (Part 2) premieres on 26 February 2026, on Netflix. The season follows the same split release strategy that was used successfully for the previous season.
Bridgerton (Season 4 Part 2) Time
Global release time: 12:00 AM PT
India time: 12:30 PM IST
Total episodes in Part 2: 4
What Happened in Part 1? (Recap)
Part 1 ended on a major emotional cliffhanger: Benedict asks Sophie to become his mistress. Sophie walks away heartbroken. Their relationship collapses despite their deep connection. This sets up an intense redemption arc in the final episodes.
What to Expect in Part 2
Grand balls & high society drama: Emotional reconciliation between Benedict & Sophie. Scandals that shake the ton. Major character developments for side couples. The final four episodes promise a fairytale ending with a dramatic Regency twist.
Will There Be Bridgerton Season 5?
Netflix is expected to continue the series with another sibling’s love story with strong buzz around Eloise or Francesca leading the next season. The Bridgerton saga is far from over.
Disclaimer
Release timings and streaming availability may vary by region; viewers should check Netflix for the latest updates.