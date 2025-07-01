Cannes Queen: Aishwarya Rai’s 8 Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the undisputed queen of Cannes, has been serving unforgettable red carpet moments at the French Riviera for over two decades. From regal sarees to sculptural couture, this web story highlights her 8 most iconic looks that blend tradition, elegance, and high fashion proving why she continues to reign as a global style icon.
2025 Regal Return
In 2025, on her 22nd Cannes visit, she appeared in an ivory-gold Manish Malhotra Banarasi saree with sindoor and maroon lips, followed by a sculptural black Gaurav Gupta gown. Bold; rooted; and trendsetting.
Dolce & Gabbana, 2022
At Cannes 2022, Aishwarya shimmered in a black Dolce & Gabbana gown adorned with 3D flowers, her half-ponytail and winged eyeliner completing the ethereal vibe.
Gaurav Gupta 'Venus Sculpture', 2022
Also in 2022, she wore Gaurav Gupta’s pink “Venus Sculpture” gown, inspired by Botticelli’s Birth of Venus petal-like details, side‑swept curls, and dewy makeup made it unforgettable.
Michael Cinco Butterfly, 2018
The 2018 red carpet witnessed her in a magical purple butterfly gown by Michael Cinco featuring a 20‑ft Swarovski train and crystal embellishments earning global admiration.
Michael Cinco Cinderella, 2017
In 2017, Aishwarya stunned in an ice‑blue ball gown by Michael Cinco. The fairytale look, with floral embroidery and a corseted bodice, became a Cannes classic.
Roberto Cavalli Gold, 2014
Her golden moment? The 2014 Roberto Cavalli strapless gown figure-hugging with a corseted waist and train paired with red lips and flowing hair for true old‑Hollywood glamour.
Elie Saab Ivory & Gold Cape Gown
Earlier, she draped an ivory-and-gold cape-gown by Elie Saab (c. 2012–14), complete with turquoise eye shadow demonstrating effortless elegance and grace
Cannes 2002 – The Yellow Sari Debut
At her first Cannes, she arrived in a traditional yellow sari with heavy gold jewelry, instantly cementing her as an Indian style ambassador on the world stage.