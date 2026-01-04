LIVE TV
  • ‘Day of Freedom’: Venezuelans Celebrate Maduro’s Capture After President Trump’s ‘Large Scale’ Strike | See Photos

US President Donald Trump on Saturday ordered military strikes on sites inside Venezuela, including key military facilities, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. Millions of Venezuelans took to the streets to celebrate the relief from their President. 

Published By: Published: January 4, 2026 03:52:34 IST
President Trump's Large-Scale Strike
1/5

President Trump's Large-Scale Strike

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's supporters gather and embrace in downtown Caracas on Saturday following President Trump's large-scale strike.

Millions of People Are Celebrating
2/5

Millions of People Are Celebrating

Millions of people are celebrating in the streets of Venezuela as news of the fall of Maduro spreads

Venezuelans Celebrate in La Vega
3/5

Venezuelans Celebrate in La Vega

Thousands of Venezuelans go out in La Vega, a popular area of ​​Caracas to celebrate the fall of Nicolás Maduro.

Venezuelans Took to Streets
4/5

Venezuelans Took to Streets

Venezuelans are now on the streets, with joy-filled hearts, waving their national flags, and celebrating the capture of Maduro.

Venezuelan in Florida Celebrate
5/5

Venezuelan in Florida Celebrate

Members of the Venezuelan community in Doral, Florida gathered to celebrate the capture of President Nicolas Maduro after Donald Trump announced in a social media post that the US attacked Venezuela and deposed their long-serving leader.

