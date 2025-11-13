Delhi Crime Season 3: Release Date, Storyline, Cast & Where To Watch on Netflix
Delhi Crime returns with its third season on Netflix after a long wait. The crime drama continues to dive into human trafficking and child exploitation, revealing dark layers of society. The series remains one of Netflix India’s most acclaimed crime dramas. Here’s everything you need to know about Delhi Crime Season 3.
Delhi Crime Season 3 Release
Delhi Crime Season 3 will be released on 13 November 2025. It will stream exclusively on Netflix. Its episodes will drop around 1:30 PM IST.
Delhi Crime Season 3 Cast
Its cast includes Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, Rasika Dugal as Neeti Singh, Rajesh Tailang as Bhupendra Singh and Huma Qureshi as Badi Didi.
Delhi Crime Season 3 Story
It begins with an abandoned baby found under mysterious conditions. The case unfolds into a large-scale human trafficking network across multiple regions. DCP Vartika Chaturvedi returns to lead the investigation.
Delhi Crime Season 1
It is based on the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case (Nirbhaya case). It shows how Delhi police cracked one of India's most shocking crimes. It received praise for realistic portrayal and sensitive direction.
Delhi Crime Season 2
It revolves around killings of senior citizens by a gang inspired by real-life3 "Kachcha Baniyan" gang. It explores issues of justice, fear and gendered expectations within policing.
