Do You Wanna Partner: Cast, Storyline, Review & More
Do You Wanna Partner is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Fans are creating buzz on the internet over the comedy-drama. Do You Wanna Partner will keep you hooked showcasing fun and lively drama that takes you a journey into the craft beverage industry. Let’s dive into the journey of Do You Wanna Partner cast, story, review & ratings.
Do You Wanna Partner
Do You Wanna Partner is a comedy-drama that premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 12, 2025. The series explores themes of female entrepreneurship, friendship, and the struggles of women in male-dominated businesses.
Do You Wanna Partner: Cast
Do You Wanna Partner star cast made a good effort in keeping the series light and breezy. The cast includes Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty, Jaaved Jaaferi, Neeraj Kabi, Shweta Tiwari, Nakuul Mehta, Rannvijay Singha, Sufi Motiwala, and Indraneil Sengupta.
Do You Wanna Partner: Tamannaah Bhatia & Diana Penty
Diana Penty delivers a strong performance as Anahita Makujina, bringing to life a character who is familiar in corporate dramas but feels fresh in her determination and charm. Tamannaah Bhatia is equally effective as Shikha, portraying a woman motivated by both revenge and legacy with natural ease.
Do You Wanna Partner: Storyline
Do You Wanna Partner revolves around two best friends, Shika Roy Chowdhury (Tamannaah Bhatia) and Anahita Makujina (Diana Penty). Shikha’s life turns upside down when her brewery is taken by Silver Tusk, leaving her unemployed. Later, both start their own craft beer business. But since the industry is mostly male-driven, people doubt their abilities.
Do You Wanna Partner: Review
Viewers give Do You Wanna Partner mixed reactions some praised the cast and concept, but others feel it is not up to the mark.
Disclaimer
The details provided are based on available information and media sources. Viewer opinions may differ. Readers are encouraged to watch the film and form their own perspective.