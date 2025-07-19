LIVE TV
  • Double Cleansing To Skinimalism: Six K-Beauty Skincare Trends Now Mainstream In India

Double Cleansing To Skinimalism: Six K-Beauty Skincare Trends Now Mainstream In India

K-beauty has traveled a long way from the TV screens of K-pop videos and K-dramas to officially sweeping the Indian skincare world. It started as an underground phenomenon but eventually became a full-fledged cultural phenomenon, as people adopt the philosophy of getting healthy, glowing skin. Sparked by a need for radiance that shines from within, the trend has transformed beauty norms and introduced a pioneering, integrated philosophy of skincare, triggering some of Korea’s revolutionary trends straight into mainstream routines across India.
Let’s take a look at six such Korean trends

By: Muskan Sharma Last Updated: July 19, 2025 | 2:17 PM IST
Image credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
1/6

Double Cleansing

This two-step method uses an oil-based cleanser followed by a water-based one to deeply purify skin. It effectively removes stubborn makeup, sunscreen, and pollutants, leaving a clean canvas for subsequent products.

2/6

Multi-Step Skincare Routines

Instead of a single product, this involves layering multiple lightweight products to address various skin concerns. It promotes a structured regimen for deep nourishment and targeted care.

3/6

Hero Ingredient-Focused Products

Consumers are now seeking out products based on specific K-beauty ingredients like Snail Mucin, Niacinamide, and Centella Asiatica. These are known for their powerful effects in repairing, soothing, and brightening the skin.

Image credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
4/6

Lightweight, Non-Greasy Sunscreen

This trend brought an end to sticky sunscreens by popularizing formulas that are fast-absorbing and leave no white cast. It made daily sun protection a comfortable and widely adopted habit in India’s climate.

Image credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
5/6

Targeted Solutions And 'Skinimalism'

This trend is about using a curated selection of highly effective products to solve specific skin issues. It moves away from a lengthy routine towards an efficient, minimalist approach.

Image credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
6/6

Sheet Masks As A Staple

Once a novelty, sheet masks have become a weekly ritual for a quick skincare boost. They provide a convenient and accessible way to deliver a concentrated dose of hydration and active ingredients.

