Double Cleansing To Skinimalism: Six K-Beauty Skincare Trends Now Mainstream In India

K-beauty has traveled a long way from the TV screens of K-pop videos and K-dramas to officially sweeping the Indian skincare world. It started as an underground phenomenon but eventually became a full-fledged cultural phenomenon, as people adopt the philosophy of getting healthy, glowing skin. Sparked by a need for radiance that shines from within, the trend has transformed beauty norms and introduced a pioneering, integrated philosophy of skincare, triggering some of Korea’s revolutionary trends straight into mainstream routines across India.

Let’s take a look at six such Korean trends