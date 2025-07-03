Dua Lipa’s Bold Stage Outfits – Legs for Days
Dua Lipa never shies away from a show-stopping outfit change — whether she’s lighting up a music festival or commanding the stage on tour. While her Radical Optimism tour began with select dates across Asia in late 2024, it was her electrifying 2025 kickoff in Melbourne, Australia, that truly set the tone. There, the pop icon unveiled a striking lineup of five custom-designed looks, each curated by her trusted stylist Lorenzo Posocco — marking the beginning of what’s now considered the tour’s signature style evolution.
Jean Paul Gautier
Dua Lipa dazzled in a custom satin corset by Jean Paul Gaultier, featuring a halter neckline of sheer fabric, visible seaming, and boning adorned with Swarovski crystals. With lacing on the sides and back for a snug hourglass shape, she wore a champagne-colored version in Australia and later debuted a silvery gray one in Madrid.
The Attico
Dua Lipa transitions into a custom mini dress by The Attico, designed by Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini. This striking piece features a corset bustier, exposed boning at the back, and a delicate floral lace overlay that flows into fringes adorned with shimmering tonal crystals that move with her.
Valentino
Dua Lipa swiftly changed into a custom long-sleeved lace catsuit by Valentino, first appearing in black in Australia paired with a black and white faux fur shawl. In Spain, she switched to a striking red version with a taupe faux fur shawl for a surprise cover performance, completing the look with matching Christian Louboutin boots.
Chanel
Dua Lipa concludes her tour with a stunning Chanel ensemble for her encore, the only look she wore consistently throughout her performances. This striking black bodysuit is embellished with an array of gold chains, including the brand's iconic camellia and interlocking Cs.
Corset Bodysuit
The "Levitating" singer embraced a chic, fashion-forward style in a corseted beige bodysuit. This unique piece featured sheer straps with embellishments, while the corseted bodice provided a flattering fit, enhanced by a plunging neckline for added allure.
Balenciaga
Dua Lipa switches to a sheer slip dress by Balenciaga for Act IV. This custom piece, inspired by Balenciaga's summer 2025 collection, includes a main lace design and a matching oversized faux fur coat.