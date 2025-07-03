Dua Lipa’s Bold Stage Outfits – Legs for Days

Dua Lipa never shies away from a show-stopping outfit change — whether she’s lighting up a music festival or commanding the stage on tour. While her Radical Optimism tour began with select dates across Asia in late 2024, it was her electrifying 2025 kickoff in Melbourne, Australia, that truly set the tone. There, the pop icon unveiled a striking lineup of five custom-designed looks, each curated by her trusted stylist Lorenzo Posocco — marking the beginning of what’s now considered the tour’s signature style evolution.