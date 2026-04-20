5 Must-Watch Ayushmann Khurrana Movies That Redefined Social Comedy

Ayushmann Khurrana has carved a unique niche in Indian cinema, famously creating his own sub-genre: the “Ayushmann Khurrana film.” Known for his fearless choice of scripts, he consistently tackles social taboos and unconventional subjects with a perfect blend of humor and sensitivity. From his debut as a donor to his gritty turn as a cop, Khurrana’s filmography is a testament to his versatility and commitment to meaningful storytelling. Whether you are in the mood for a mind-bending thriller or a heartwarming family drama, these five must-watch movies are the perfect starting point to witness his cinematic brilliance.