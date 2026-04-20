5 Must-Watch Ayushmann Khurrana Movies That Redefined Social Comedy
Ayushmann Khurrana has carved a unique niche in Indian cinema, famously creating his own sub-genre: the “Ayushmann Khurrana film.” Known for his fearless choice of scripts, he consistently tackles social taboos and unconventional subjects with a perfect blend of humor and sensitivity. From his debut as a donor to his gritty turn as a cop, Khurrana’s filmography is a testament to his versatility and commitment to meaningful storytelling. Whether you are in the mood for a mind-bending thriller or a heartwarming family drama, these five must-watch movies are the perfect starting point to witness his cinematic brilliance.
Andhadhun (2018)
This is widely considered his masterpiece. It’s a twist-filled black comedy thriller where he plays a piano player who pretends to be blind and accidentally witnesses a murder. It earned him a National Film Award and is a must-watch for its unpredictable plot.
Article 15 (2019)
A departure from his usual lighthearted roles, this gritty crime drama features Ayushmann as an honest police officer investigating the disappearance of three girls in rural India. It’s a powerful, unflinching look at the caste system and social inequality.
Vicky Donor (2012)
His debut film remains one of his best. It’s a quirky romantic comedy about a young man who becomes a sperm donor to make quick money. It was highly praised for handling a sensitive topic with great humor and intelligence.
Badhaai Ho (2018)
A heartwarming and hilarious family drama where he plays a man who is horrified to learn that his middle-aged mother has become pregnant. The film is celebrated for its relatable characters and its "coming-of-age" arc for the entire family.
Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015)
Set in the 1990s, this nostalgic drama follows an uneducated man who is pressured into marrying an educated, overweight woman. It’s a beautiful story about self-acceptance and the evolving nature of love, featuring a soulful soundtrack.