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  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares 19th Wedding Anniversary Photos With Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan: Inside the Family Celebration, See Viral Pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares 19th Wedding Anniversary Photos With Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan: Inside the Family Celebration, See Viral Pics

To celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary on April 20, 2026, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a rare and intimate look into her family life with Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Published By: Published: April 21, 2026 12:27:30 IST
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Family Selfies
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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares 19th Wedding Anniversary Photos With Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan: Inside the Family Celebration, See Viral Pics

Family Selfies

Aishwarya posted a series of adorable selfies on Instagram featuring the trio. In one photo, the family is seen smiling together next to a large, vibrant bouquet, while another captures a candid, "squished together" moment.

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Nearly Two Decades of Togetherness
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Nearly Two Decades of Togetherness

The post marked 19 years since their high-profile wedding on April 20, 2007. Over the years, the couple has been praised for maintaining a stable relationship and a private personal life despite their global fame.

Anniversary Looks
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Anniversary Looks

Aishwarya looked elegant in a white ethnic outfit paired with her signature red lipstick, while Abhishek opted for a stylish blue bandhgala (ethnic wear).

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A "Guru" Proposal
4/5

A "Guru" Proposal

The real-life drama peaked during the promotional tour for their film Guru. In a freezing balcony in New York, Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya with a prop ring used in the movie. Overwhelmed by the gesture, she immediately said yes.

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The Grand Wedding
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The Grand Wedding

On April 20, 2007, they tied the knot in a private but spectacular ceremony at the Bachchan residence, 'Prateeksha.' The wedding was the biggest media event of the decade, merging two of the most influential families in Indian cinema.

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