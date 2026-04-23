Aryan Khan: Age, Net Worth, Relationship Status, Controversies, and Career Journey of Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Explained

Aryan Khan Age & Background

Aryan Khan, born on November 13, 1997, is the eldest son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan. As of 2026, he is 28 years old. Aryan studied filmmaking at the University of Southern California, where he developed a strong interest in storytelling, writing, and direction rather than acting. Despite being one of the most talked-about star kids, he has chosen a different path in the entertainment industry.