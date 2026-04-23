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Aryan Khan: Age, Net Worth, Relationship Status, Controversies, and Career Journey of Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Explained

Aryan Khan is gearing up for his directorial debut, which has already generated buzz among fans and industry insiders. With strong backing, global exposure, and a clear vision, he is expected to carve his own identity in the film industry. While comparisons with his father continue, Aryan is focused on building a unique career on his own terms.

Published By: Published: April 23, 2026 15:57:56 IST
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Aryan Khan Age & Background
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Aryan Khan: Age, Net Worth, Relationship Status, Controversies, and Career Journey of Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Explained

Aryan Khan Age & Background

Aryan Khan, born on November 13, 1997, is the eldest son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan. As of 2026, he is 28 years old. Aryan studied filmmaking at the University of Southern California, where he developed a strong interest in storytelling, writing, and direction rather than acting. Despite being one of the most talked-about star kids, he has chosen a different path in the entertainment industry.

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Aryan Khan Net Worth in 2026
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Aryan Khan Net Worth in 2026

Aryan Khan’s estimated net worth in 2026 is around ₹80–100 crore. His income sources include brand endorsements, luxury collaborations, and his premium lifestyle brand D’YAVOL. He also earns through creative projects and business ventures. Being part of one of Bollywood’s richest families, Aryan enjoys a lavish lifestyle with access to high-end properties, luxury cars, and global connections.

Aryan Khan Relationship Status
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Aryan Khan Relationship Status

aryan khan: Aryan Khan and Larissa Bonesi: Did the Brazilian ...Since 2024, Aryan Khan has been frequently linked to Brazilian actress and model Larissa Bonesi, with reports suggesting they are in a relationship. While not publicly confirmed, they have been spotted together at events, and she has supported his projects

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Aryan Khan Controversies Explained
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Aryan Khan Controversies Explained

Aryan Khan grabbed headlines in 2021 due to a high-profile drug-related case investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau. He was later cleared of all charges due to lack of evidence. The incident became one of the most talked-about controversies involving a celebrity family in India. Since then, Aryan has maintained a low profile and focused on rebuilding his professional image.

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Aryan Khan Career Journey
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Aryan Khan Career Journey

Unlike his father Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan has chosen to work behind the camera. He is making his debut as a writer and director with a web series reportedly backed by Red Chillies Entertainment. His passion lies in filmmaking, and he aims to establish himself as a creative force in Bollywood through storytelling and direction.

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