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  • Asha Bhosle Died at 92: From 12000 Songs in 20 Languages to Guinness World Record- 5 UNKOWN Fact About Legendary Singer

Asha Bhosle Died at 92: From 12000 Songs in 20 Languages to Guinness World Record- 5 UNKOWN Fact About Legendary Singer

Asha Bhosle, the legendary voice of modern Indian music, has died at 92. She was taken to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Saturday after suffering from extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Earlier reports had raised concerns about her having a cardiac arrest. According to reports, she has not been doing well in terms of health for the last few months and was brought to the hospital in a critical state. She was admiited to the ICU on Saturday night. 

Published By: Published: April 12, 2026 14:11:52 IST
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Asha Bhosle Dead: Holds Gunness World Record
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Asha Bhosle Dead: Holds Gunness World Record

Asha Bhosle is recognized as one of the most recorded artist in music history, with over 10,000 to 12,000 songs in multiple languages.

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Asha Bhosle Death Reason: Singing Debut at 10 Year Old Age
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Asha Bhosle dies at 92 (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)

Asha Bhosle Death Reason: Singing Debut at 10 Year Old Age

Asha Bhosle began her singing career as a child and recorded her first song in 1943 when she was just around 10 to 11 years old.

Asha Bhosle Death News: Trained Chef
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Asha Bhosle with Lata Mangeshkar (IMAGE: X)

Asha Bhosle Death News: Trained Chef

Not many people know that Asha Bhosle is an excellent cook. She is famous among celebirties for dishes like biryani and kadai gosht, and even ran restaurants.

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Asha Bhosle Death Time: Acting Debut at 79

Asha Bhosle stepped into acting quite late and made her debut in the film Mai (2013), earning praise for her performance.

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Is Asha Bhosle Dead: Sang in 20+ Langugages
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Is Asha Bhosle Dead: Sang in 20+ Langugages

Apart from Hindi, Asha Bhosle has sung in over 20 Indian and foreign languages including Bengali, Marathi, English, and even Russian.

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