Asha Bhosle Died at 92: From 12000 Songs in 20 Languages to Guinness World Record- 5 UNKOWN Fact About Legendary Singer

Asha Bhosle, the legendary voice of modern Indian music, has died at 92. She was taken to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Saturday after suffering from extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Earlier reports had raised concerns about her having a cardiac arrest. According to reports, she has not been doing well in terms of health for the last few months and was brought to the hospital in a critical state. She was admiited to the ICU on Saturday night.