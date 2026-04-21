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  • Band Melam OTT Release: When and Where To Watch This Telugu Romantic Film Online | Know Cast, Storyline and Platform Details

Band Melam OTT Release: When and Where To Watch This Telugu Romantic Film Online | Know Cast, Storyline and Platform Details

Band Melam OTT Release: The wait is finally over as Band Melam gears up for its OTT debut, and fans can’t keep calm about when and where it will stream. After creating buzz among regional cinema lovers, this romantic musical drama is now ready to reach a wider audience on OTT. If you missed it in theatres, here’s your chance to watch this trending Telugu film from the comfort of your home. 

Published By: Published: April 21, 2026 11:26:21 IST
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Band Melam OTT Release Date
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Band Melam OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Online

Band Melam OTT Release Date

Band Melam is set to premiere on 24 April 2026 after its theatrical release, following a typical Telugu film OTT window of around four weeks.

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Band Melam OTT Platform
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Band Melam OTT Platform

The digital streaming rights of Band Melam are acquired by ZEE5, where the film will officially stream after completing its theatrical run.

Band Melam Story
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Band Melam Story

The film follows childhood friends Giri and Raaji whose bond turns into love but faces separation, misunderstandings, and life choices, before an emotional reunion shaped by music and rural life.

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Band Melam Cast
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Band Melam Cast

The movie stars Harsh Roshan and Sridevi Apalla in lead roles, alongside Sai Kumar and supporting actors like Goparaju Vijay.

Band Melam Languages Available
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Band Melam Languages Available

Band Melam is primarily available in Telugu language, as it is a regional romantic musical drama produced for Telugu audiences and released in the same language on OTT.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

The information provided above is based on publicly available sources and latest reports. OTT release dates and platform details may change as per official announcements.

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