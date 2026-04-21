Earthquake In Assam Today: The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reports that an earthquake of a magnitude of 5.2 occurred in Manipur early on Tuesday. The earthquake was detected at 5:59:33 IST, with Kamjong as the epicentre. A moderately deep seismic event is indicated by the earthquake’s origin, which occurred 62 km below the surface. The NCS stated in a post on X, “EQ of M: 5.2, On: 21/04/2026 05:59:33 IST, Lat: 24.703 N, Long: 94.415 E, Depth: 62 Km, Location: Kamjong, Manipur.”

What Happened in Assam Today? Latest Earthquake Updates

Were Tremors Felt in Guwahati and Nearby Area?

Earthquake In Assam Today: A tsunami warning was issued after a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 slammed northeastern and northern Japan on Monday, according to the nation’s meteorology agency. The Japanese Meteorological Agency said that an 80-centimeter tsunami was seen at Kuji port in Iwate Prefecture. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, which was quoted by state broadcaster Kyodo, the 4:53 p.m. earthquake rated an upper 5 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale of 7 and happened at a depth of 10 km.

Earthquake In Assam Today: 5.2 Magnitude Tremor Hits Manipur’s Kamjong District, Tremors Shake Guwahati

Earthquake In Assam Today: “M 7.4, 100 km ENE of Miyako, Japan, is a notable earthquake, according to preliminary information from the USGS. The initial estimate of the earthquake’s magnitude was 7.4, however it was later increased. According to Kyodo, the Japan Meteorological Agency has been warning of similar-sized earthquakes for a week. According to public broadcaster NHK, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres. For the Pacific beaches of Hokkaido, Aomori, and Iwate prefectures, the Japanese weather service issued tsunami warnings, predicting waves as high as three meters would reach right away. The operators of the Fukushima Daiichi and Daini nuclear power stations in Fukushima Prefecture and the Higashidori and Onagawa nuclear plants in Aomori and Miyagi prefectures reported no anomalies, according to the Kyodo news agency. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urged residents in earthquake-affected areas to flee to higher ground while speaking to media at her office. The Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train between Tokyo and Shin-Aomori stations has been suspended, according to JR East.

(With Inputs From ANI)

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