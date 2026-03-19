Dhurandhar 2 Viral Doodh Soda: Why This Milk Soda Drink Is Trending & How to Make It at Home
Dhurandhar 2 ‘Doodh Soda’ Recipe: A simple drink has suddenly taken over the internet after Dhurandhar 2 made “doodh soda” go viral overnight. From movie scenes to instagram reels, everyone is curious about this unusual milk and soda combination. While it may sound strange, this fizzy drink has been a hidden street favorite for years. Now, fans are rushing to try it at home, turning it into the latest viral food trend of 2026.
Dhurandhar 2 Viral Doodh Soda
The drink became popular after being featured in Dhurandhar 2. It is actually a traditional street drink from India and Pakistan. Fans are now recreating it at home, making it a viral food trend.
What is Doodh Soda?
It is a unique mix of chilled milk and lemon-lime soda like Sprite or 7Up. The drink tastes sweet, creamy, and slightly fizzy. It has been a popular summer and iftar drink for years.
Doodh Soda Ingredients
1 glass chilled full-fat milk
1/2 to 1 glass soda (Sprite, 7Up, or club soda)
1–2 tablespoons sugar or sweetener
Ice cubes (optional for extra chill)
How to Make Doodh Soda (Easy Recipe)
Pour chilled milk into a glass and add sugar. Slowly add soda from the side to keep the fizz intact. Stir gently, do not shake too much. Add ice and serve immediately for best taste.
Tips and Variations of Doodh Soda
Always use cold milk and soda to avoid curdling. You can add rose syrup, cardamom, or lemon for extra flavor. Adjust milk-to-soda ratio (1:1 works best). Drink immediately while it’s fresh and fizzy.