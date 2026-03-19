LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 Aditya Dhar big boss Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Gulf war Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty fuel shortage Pakistan Iran US War latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 Aditya Dhar big boss Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Gulf war Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty fuel shortage Pakistan Iran US War latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 Aditya Dhar big boss Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Gulf war Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty fuel shortage Pakistan Iran US War latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 Aditya Dhar big boss Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Gulf war Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty fuel shortage Pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 Aditya Dhar big boss Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Gulf war Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty fuel shortage Pakistan Iran US War latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 Aditya Dhar big boss Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Gulf war Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty fuel shortage Pakistan Iran US War latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 Aditya Dhar big boss Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Gulf war Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty fuel shortage Pakistan Iran US War latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 Aditya Dhar big boss Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Gulf war Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty fuel shortage Pakistan
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Dhurandhar 2 Viral Doodh Soda: Why This Milk Soda Drink Is Trending & How to Make It at Home

Dhurandhar 2 Viral Doodh Soda: Why This Milk Soda Drink Is Trending & How to Make It at Home

Dhurandhar 2 ‘Doodh Soda’ Recipe: A simple drink has suddenly taken over the internet after Dhurandhar 2 made “doodh soda” go viral overnight. From movie scenes to instagram reels, everyone is curious about this unusual milk and soda combination. While it may sound strange, this fizzy drink has been a hidden street favorite for years. Now, fans are rushing to try it at home, turning it into the latest viral food trend of 2026.

Published By: Published: March 19, 2026 18:16:09 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Dhurandhar 2 Viral Doodh Soda
1/5
Dhurandhar 2 Viral Doodh Soda: Why This Milk Soda Drink Is Trending & How to Make It at Home

Dhurandhar 2 Viral Doodh Soda

The drink became popular after being featured in Dhurandhar 2. It is actually a traditional street drink from India and Pakistan. Fans are now recreating it at home, making it a viral food trend.

You Might Be Interested In
What is Doodh Soda?
2/5

What is Doodh Soda?

It is a unique mix of chilled milk and lemon-lime soda like Sprite or 7Up. The drink tastes sweet, creamy, and slightly fizzy. It has been a popular summer and iftar drink for years.

Doodh Soda Ingredients
3/5

Doodh Soda Ingredients

1 glass chilled full-fat milk
1/2 to 1 glass soda (Sprite, 7Up, or club soda)
1–2 tablespoons sugar or sweetener
Ice cubes (optional for extra chill)

You Might Be Interested In
How to Make Doodh Soda (Easy Recipe)
4/5

How to Make Doodh Soda (Easy Recipe)

Pour chilled milk into a glass and add sugar. Slowly add soda from the side to keep the fizz intact. Stir gently, do not shake too much. Add ice and serve immediately for best taste.

You Might Be Interested In
Tips and Variations of Doodh Soda
5/5

Tips and Variations of Doodh Soda

Always use cold milk and soda to avoid curdling. You can add rose syrup, cardamom, or lemon for extra flavor. Adjust milk-to-soda ratio (1:1 works best). Drink immediately while it’s fresh and fizzy.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS