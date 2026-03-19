Dhurandhar 2 Viral Doodh Soda: Why This Milk Soda Drink Is Trending & How to Make It at Home

Dhurandhar 2 ‘Doodh Soda’ Recipe: A simple drink has suddenly taken over the internet after Dhurandhar 2 made “doodh soda” go viral overnight. From movie scenes to instagram reels, everyone is curious about this unusual milk and soda combination. While it may sound strange, this fizzy drink has been a hidden street favorite for years. Now, fans are rushing to try it at home, turning it into the latest viral food trend of 2026.