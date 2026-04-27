Divya Sathyaraj: Age, Career, Net Worth, Political Journey, and Social Work of Sathyaraj’s Daughter Explained

Who is Divya Sathyaraj?

Divya Sathyaraj is a well-known Indian nutritionist, public health advocate, and social activist. She is widely recognized not just for being the daughter of Sathyaraj, but also for her independent work in improving nutrition and food accessibility across India. Over the years, she has built a strong identity in the health and social sector.