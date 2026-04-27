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Divya Sathyaraj: Age, Career, Net Worth, Political Journey, and Social Work of Sathyaraj’s Daughter Explained

Know everything about Divya Sathyaraj, including her age, nutrition career, social work, political journey with DMK, family background, and latest updates in 2026.

Published By: Published: April 27, 2026 14:52:24 IST
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Who is Divya Sathyaraj?
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Divya Sathyaraj: Age, Career, Net Worth, Political Journey, and Social Work of Sathyaraj’s Daughter Explained

Who is Divya Sathyaraj?

Divya Sathyaraj is a well-known Indian nutritionist, public health advocate, and social activist. She is widely recognized not just for being the daughter of Sathyaraj, but also for her independent work in improving nutrition and food accessibility across India. Over the years, she has built a strong identity in the health and social sector.

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Age and Early Life
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Age and Early Life

Born in 1980, Divya Sathyaraj is 46 years old as of 2026. She comes from a well-known Tamil film family. Her father Sathyaraj is a celebrated actor, and her brother, Sibi Sathyaraj, is also active in the film industry. Despite her film background, she chose a completely different path, focused on health and social impact.

Career as a Nutritionist
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Career as a Nutritionist

Divya Sathyaraj has established herself as a professional nutritionist with a focus on public health. Her work mainly revolves around tackling malnutrition and promoting healthy eating habits among underserved communities. She is also associated with The Akshaya Patra Foundation as a goodwill ambassador, supporting large-scale midday meal programs for school children.

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Social Work and Mahilmadhi Iyakkam
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Social Work and Mahilmadhi Iyakkam

In 2020, she launched “Mahilmadhi Iyakkam,” a movement aimed at providing nutritious food to underprivileged and malnourished populations. Through this initiative, she focuses on women and children, ensuring better access to balanced diets and spreading awareness about nutrition in rural and urban areas.

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Net Worth
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Net Worth

While Divya Sathyaraj’s exact net worth is not publicly disclosed, most available estimates focus on her father Sathyaraj, whose net worth is reportedly between ₹80–150 crore. Divya continues to maintain a low-profile financial image, focusing more on her social contributions. Her family includes her mother, Maheswari, and brother Sibi Sathyaraj.

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