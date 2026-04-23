Friday OTT Releases This Week: 5 New Movies and Shows on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5 and More | Full Watchlist of Latest OTT Releases to Binge This Weekend

Friday OTT Releases This Week: This Friday is packed with fresh OTT releases, and from thrillers to romance, there’s something new dropping across platforms you won’t want to miss. Big titles are arriving on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5 this week. Whether you’re into action, drama or emotional stories, this week’s OTT lineup has some exciting new picks ready for your weekend binge.