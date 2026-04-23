Friday OTT Releases This Week: 5 New Movies and Shows on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5 and More | Full Watchlist of Latest OTT Releases to Binge This Weekend
Friday OTT Releases This Week: This Friday is packed with fresh OTT releases, and from thrillers to romance, there’s something new dropping across platforms you won’t want to miss. Big titles are arriving on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5 this week. Whether you’re into action, drama or emotional stories, this week’s OTT lineup has some exciting new picks ready for your weekend binge.
Friday OTT Releases This Week (24 April 2026)
Planning your weekend watchlist? Here are the top OTT releases dropping on April 24, 2026, that deserve a spot on your screen.
Marty Supreme on Amazon Prime Video
Marty Supreme is a sports comedy-drama about a talented but flawed ping-pong hustler chasing global fame in the 1950s, blending ambition, struggle, and emotional storytelling.
Apex on Netflix
Apex is an intense survival thriller starring Charlize Theron as a grieving climber who becomes the target of a deadly hunter, turning her peaceful retreat into a life-or-death chase.
24 on JioHotstar
24 returns digitally with Anil Kapoor as Jai Singh Rathod, racing against time to stop a major assassination plot while dealing with personal stakes and high-pressure missions.
New Bandits Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video
New Bandits Season 2 follows Ubaldo leading a rebellion after his father’s death, with rising tensions, emotional conflicts, and intense action shaping the fight against oppression.
Band Melam on ZEE5
Band Melam is a Telugu romantic drama about childhood friends separated by life choices who reunite later, facing emotional baggage, family pressure, and complicated love.
Disclaimer
The information provided is for informational purposes only. OTT release schedules are subject to change depending on platform decisions, regional availability, and last-minute updates.