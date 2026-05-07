Friday OTT Releases This Week (8 May 2026): Latest Movies and Shows on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5 and More | Full Watchlist of New OTT Releases to Binge This Weekend

Friday OTT Releases This Week (8 May 2026): This Friday’s OTT lineup brings an array of romance, action dramas, crime thrillers and emotional tales across major streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5. From gripping drama to highly anticipated returns, the week brims with high-octane storytelling. Be it romantic dramas or tense crime thrillers, this week’s OTT releases offer a stacked weekend watchlist for fans.