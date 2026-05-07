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  • Friday OTT Releases This Week (8 May 2026): Latest Movies and Shows on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5 and More | Full Watchlist of New OTT Releases to Binge This Weekend

Friday OTT Releases This Week (8 May 2026): Latest Movies and Shows on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5 and More | Full Watchlist of New OTT Releases to Binge This Weekend

Friday OTT Releases This Week (8 May 2026): This Friday’s OTT lineup brings an array of romance, action dramas, crime thrillers and emotional tales across major streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5. From gripping drama to highly anticipated returns, the week brims with high-octane storytelling. Be it romantic dramas or tense crime thrillers, this week’s OTT releases offer a stacked weekend watchlist for fans.

Published By: Published: May 7, 2026 13:56:15 IST
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Friday OTT Releases This Week (8 May 2026)
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Friday OTT Releases This Week (8 May 2026): Latest Movies and Shows on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5 and More | Full Watchlist of New OTT Releases to Binge This Weekend

Friday OTT Releases This Week (8 May 2026)

Here's a list of the top 5 OTT movies and shows releasing this friday (May 8, 2026) on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more.

You Might Be Interested In
Lukkhe on Amazon Prime Video
2/7

Lukkhe on Amazon Prime Video

Set in Punjab’s energetic music scene, Lukkhe follows a sportsman and a musician whose romance gets tangled in crime, rap culture, and dangerous choices affecting their future.

My Royal Nemesis on Netflix
3/7

My Royal Nemesis on Netflix

This Korean fantasy romance follows a Joseon-era villainess who wakes up in modern Seoul and crosses paths with a ruthless chaebol heir in a dramatic enemies-to-lovers story.

You Might Be Interested In
M.I.A. on JioHotstar
4/7

M.I.A. on JioHotstar

M.I.A. is a gripping crime thriller centered around a woman pulled into Miami’s dangerous underworld after her family’s drug empire forces her into survival and revenge mode.

Love Mocktail 3 on ZEE5
5/7

Love Mocktail 3 on ZEE5

The romantic drama continues exploring heartbreak, healing, and emotional relationships as the lead characters navigate love, memories, and second chances in a deeply emotional storyline.

Dacoit on Amazon Prime Video
6/7

Dacoit on Amazon Prime Video

Dacoit is an intense revenge drama starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, revolving around betrayal, crime, and emotional conflict packed with action and suspenseful twists.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

Release dates and streaming details mentioned in this article are based on officially available platform updates and media reports at the time of publishing. OTT schedules may change depending on regional availability and platform decisions.

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