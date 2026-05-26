From Salman Khan’s Rolex To Priyanka Chopra’s Bulgari: Bollywood Celebs Flaunting Crores-Worth Luxury Watch Collections
Luxurious watches have been one of the best status symbols among the fashion items owned by celebrities. In fact, wherever celebrities make an appearance on red carpets, in their airport looks or while posing for photographs on Instagram, or even playing various sports games, one can find them wearing extremely expensive watches that draw people’s attention right away. It could be a diamond-encrusted Rolex, a rare Patek Philippe, or stylish Richard Mille watches, all are a reflection of luxury and style. Here is a list of 10 stars who keep the buzz going with their lavish watch collections.
Shah Rukh Khan – Rolex Daytona Watch
The Rolex Cosmograph Daytona is an elegant luxury watch that has often been spotted on the wrist of Shah Rukh Khan. The luxury watch has earned itself an image due to its elegant design and elegance that would suit perfectly the elegant image of Shah Rukh Khan.
Virat Kohli – Rolex Daytona Rainbow
It has been reported that Virat Kohli owns a highly expensive Rolex watch which goes by the name of 'Daytona Rainbow'. This watch is famous for its rainbow-coloured bezel and very elegant design.
Salman Khan – Jacob & Co Epic X Watch
Salman Khan possesses an expensive Jacob & Co Epic X watch. The Jacob & Co Epic X is a unique watch known for its sporty look and quality make.
Deepika Padukone – Cartier Ballon Bleu Watch
The beautiful Cartier Ballon Bleu watch, known for its fine metallic finish, has many times caught the eye on the wrist of Deepika Padukone. This beautiful watch complements her style perfectly.
Omega Speedmaster – Hrithik Roshan
It is reported that Hrithik Roshan owns an Omega Speedmaster. The Omega Speedmaster is a world-renowned luxury watch known for its elegant yet sports-orientated styling. The fashionable watch suits perfectly.
Karan Johar – Audemars Piguet Royal Oak
Karan Johar is well known for wearing luxurious items that make a statement. Another one is the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, which happens to be a very expensive watch.
Anushka Sharma – Rolex Datejust
This watch made from metal has been seen on the wrist of Anushka Sharma, who has a very elegant and stylish yet simple and opulent sense of fashion. The classic watch is famous for its elegant look and glamorous design.
Ranveer Singh – Richard Mille RM 10
The Richard Mille RM 10, a very expensive sports watch famous for its future-oriented design, is often seen on Ranveer Singh, who loves his quirky style and is always ready to flaunt it.
Rohit Sharma – Hublot Big Bang
Rohit Sharma is seen wearing a Hublot Big Bang Watch that is popular for its stylish and sporty design. The luxurious watch suits his style.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Bulgari Serpenti Watch
Priyanka Chopra Jonas owns a Bulgari Serpenti watch that is known for its unique design, i.e., the shape of a snake with beautifully crafted diamonds in it