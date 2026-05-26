From Salman Khan’s Rolex To Priyanka Chopra’s Bulgari: Bollywood Celebs Flaunting Crores-Worth Luxury Watch Collections

Luxurious watches have been one of the best status symbols among the fashion items owned by celebrities. In fact, wherever celebrities make an appearance on red carpets, in their airport looks or while posing for photographs on Instagram, or even playing various sports games, one can find them wearing extremely expensive watches that draw people’s attention right away. It could be a diamond-encrusted Rolex, a rare Patek Philippe, or stylish Richard Mille watches, all are a reflection of luxury and style. Here is a list of 10 stars who keep the buzz going with their lavish watch collections.