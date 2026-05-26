From Shah Rukh Khan To Shilpa Shetty: Bollywood Celebs Who Own Exotic Homes In Dubai

Dubai is the ultimate destination for those attracted by living in luxury and privacy. The city has long been renowned for having spectacular skyscrapers, amazing waterside properties, exotic islands and modern architecture. Many celebrities like to purchase luxurious properties in Dubai which include infinity pools, personal beaches and spectacular views overlooking the entire skyline of the city. The most exotic property in Dubai may vary from condominiums in downtown Dubai to large villas on Palm Jumeirah Island. Below is the list of top 10 famous celebrities who have luxurious properties in Dubai.