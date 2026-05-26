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  • From Shah Rukh Khan To Shilpa Shetty: Bollywood Celebs Who Own Exotic Homes In Dubai

From Shah Rukh Khan To Shilpa Shetty: Bollywood Celebs Who Own Exotic Homes In Dubai

Dubai is the ultimate destination for those attracted by living in luxury and privacy. The city has long been renowned for having spectacular skyscrapers, amazing waterside properties, exotic islands and modern architecture. Many celebrities like to purchase luxurious properties in Dubai which include infinity pools, personal beaches and spectacular views overlooking the entire skyline of the city. The most exotic property in Dubai may vary from condominiums in downtown Dubai to large villas on Palm Jumeirah Island. Below is the list of top 10 famous celebrities who have luxurious properties in Dubai.

Published By: Manya Sharma Published: May 26, 2026 17:53:26 IST
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Shah Rukh Khan – Luxury Villa at Palm Jumeirah
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Shah Rukh Khan – Luxury Villa at Palm Jumeirah

Shah Rukh Khan is the owner of an opulent villa, named "Jannat", located on Palm Jumeirah Island, one of the most opulent places in Dubai. This beachfront villa allegedly has a personal beach, elegant decor, large living spaces, and a magnificent sea view.

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Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Luxury Residence in Dubai
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Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Luxury Residence in Dubai

The glamorous couple is said to have a high-end property in one of the most elite parts of Dubai. With its chic interior and world-class amenities, the property stands out due to its luxury. Dubai has always been one of their favourite places to visit.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra – Luxurious Apartment in Palm Jumeirah
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Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra – Luxurious Apartment in Palm Jumeirah

The duo Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra own a luxury apartment in Palm Jumeirah. The apartment of the celebrity couple came into the limelight on account of its luxurious features.

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Salman Khan - Chic Apartment in Dubai
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Salman Khan - Chic Apartment in Dubai

Salman Khan owns a luxury apartment located near Downtown Dubai. The luxury apartment comes with chic design and large open spaces offering a fantastic view of the urban skyline. The Bollywood star travels to Dubai regularly on account of official commitments.

Sanjay Dutt – Luxurious Home in Dubai
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Sanjay Dutt – Luxurious Home in Dubai

Sanjay Dutt possesses a luxurious home located in Dubai. The luxury house is described as having luxurious interiors, large rooms, and exquisite design.

Anil Kapoor – Beautiful House in Dubai
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Anil Kapoor – Beautiful House in Dubai

According to media reports, Anil Kapoor owns a beautiful house in Dubai. It is mentioned that the actor’s house is beautifully designed along with expensive furniture and decor.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma – Extravagant Real Estate Property
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Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma – Extravagant Real Estate Property

Popular cricket star Virat Kohli and film actress Anushka Sharma own an extravagant real estate property in Dubai known for its luxurious features. The luxurious lifestyles and love for travelling of these celebrities make Dubai their favoured location other than India.

Mika Singh – Luxury Villa in Dubai
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Mika Singh – Luxury Villa in Dubai

Popular singer Mika Singh is the owner of a luxurious villa in Dubai. The luxurious villa is said to be designed with luxurious features, including a spacious interior, modern design, luxury cars, and entertainment spaces suited to his lavish lifestyle.

Boney Kapoor – Luxury Home in Dubai
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Boney Kapoor – Luxury Home in Dubai

Film producer Boney Kapoor is the owner of a luxurious home located in the most luxurious area in Dubai. The luxurious home is known for its exquisite architecture and modern interiors.

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Kapil Sharma – Luxury Apartment in Dubai
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Kapil Sharma – Luxury Apartment in Dubai

It is reported that the popular comedian Kapil Sharma owns an extravagant apartment in Dubai. The luxurious apartment is designed with luxurious interiors and spectacular views of the city and suits the occupation of this talented actor perfectly.

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Luxury residences owned by celebrities in Dubai illustrate opulent lives in the form of villas overlooking the beach, chic apartments, and elegant interior design. Celebrity homes owned by movie actors, singers, or cricketers in Dubai depict glamor and luxury.

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