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  • From Thrillers To Drama: 6 Must-Watch New OTT Releases Arriving This Friday On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video And JioHotstar

From Thrillers To Drama: 6 Must-Watch New OTT Releases Arriving This Friday On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video And JioHotstar

Get ready for an action-packed Friday! From gritty Mumbai underworld sagas and survival thrillers to heart-touching family dramas, today’s top OTT releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and JioHotstar offer something for everyone.

Published By: Published: April 10, 2026 17:43:22 IST
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O’ Romeo (Amazon Prime Video)
1/6
.O’ Romeo (Amazon Prime Video)

O’ Romeo (Amazon Prime Video)

A visually stunning Vishal Bhardwaj thriller set in the 1990s Mumbai underworld, following a hitman whose life unravels after falling for a target. It balances gritty violence with a poetic, doomed romance that feels like a modern noir masterpiece.

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Tu Yaa Main (Netflix)
2/6
Tu Yaa Main

Tu Yaa Main (Netflix)

A claustrophobic survival drama where two strangers from different social classes are trapped in a pool with a predator. It’s a sharp, tense commentary on class divide and the desperation for survival when the cameras stop rolling.

Thaai Kizhavi (JioHotstar)
3/6
Thaai Kizhavi

Thaai Kizhavi (JioHotstar)

A heartwarming Tamil dramedy that celebrates the resilience and wit of a rural matriarch managing her eccentric family. The film blends cultural nuances with a touching narrative about aging and the importance of ancestral roots.

You Might Be Interested In
Turn of the Tide – Season 3 (Netflix)
4/6
Turn of the Tide – Season 3 (Netflix)

Turn of the Tide – Season 3 (Netflix)

The stakes reach a breaking point as Eduardo and his crew attempt to launder their fortune while dodging international cartels and local betrayal. This season leans heavily into high-octane action, testing whether their loyalty is stronger than their greed.

Thrash (Netflix)
5/6
Thrash (Netflix)

Thrash (Netflix)

A relentless disaster-horror flick that turns a flooded suburban landscape into a hunting ground for apex predators. It’s a fast-paced "creature feature" that relies on practical effects and high tension to keep you on the edge of your seat.

You Might Be Interested In
The Boys – Season 5 (Amazon Prime Video)
6/6
The Boys – Season 5 (Amazon Prime Video)

The Boys – Season 5 (Amazon Prime Video)

In this final showdown, the line between hero and villain is completely erased as Butcher and Homelander enter their endgame. The series maintains its signature dark humor and gore while delivering a high-stakes political satire of the modern world.

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