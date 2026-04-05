Latest OTT Releases This Week (April 6-12, 2026): New Movies and Web Series Releasing On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video & JioHotstar
Latest OTT Releases This Week: This week brings an exciting lineup of OTT releases from April 6 to April 12, 2026, across major platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar. From highly anticipated final seasons to fresh new series and films, viewers have a wide variety of genres to explore.
OTT Releases This Week (6 April, 2026-12 April, 2026)
Here's a list of the top 6 movies and web series releasing this week (6 April, 2026-12 April, 2026).
Tu Yaa Main on Netflix
It will be released on April 10, 2026. A survival thriller about a couple trapped with a crocodile in a deadly situation.
O'Romeo on Amazon Prime Video
It will be released on April 10, 2026. A romantic action thriller starring Shahid Kapoor, set in the world of crime and passion.
Star Wars: Maul-Shadow Lord on JioHotstar
It will be released on April 6, 2026. A major Star Wars series exploring Darth Maul’s rise in the criminal underworld.
The Boys Final Season on Amazon Prime Video
It will be released on April 8, 2026. The final season brings an intense showdown as chaos and corruption reach their peak.
Thaai Kizhavi on JioHotstar
It will be released on April 10, 2026. A regional release expected to bring strong storytelling and emotional drama.
Big Mistakes on Netflix
It will be released on April 9, 2026. A new drama-comedy about life-changing decisions and unexpected consequences.
Disclaimer
The release dates mentioned above are based on currently available information and may be subject to change by the respective streaming platforms.