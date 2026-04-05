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  • Latest OTT Releases This Week (April 6-12, 2026): New Movies and Web Series Releasing On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video & JioHotstar

Latest OTT Releases This Week (April 6-12, 2026): New Movies and Web Series Releasing On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video & JioHotstar

Latest OTT Releases This Week: This week brings an exciting lineup of OTT releases from April 6 to April 12, 2026, across major platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar. From highly anticipated final seasons to fresh new series and films, viewers have a wide variety of genres to explore. 

Published By: Published: April 5, 2026 12:33:55 IST
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OTT Releases This Week (6 April, 2026-12 April, 2026)
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Latest OTT Releases This Week (April 6-12, 2026): New Movies and Web Series Releasing On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video & JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week (6 April, 2026-12 April, 2026)

Here's a list of the top 6 movies and web series releasing this week (6 April, 2026-12 April, 2026).

You Might Be Interested In
Tu Yaa Main on Netflix
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Tu Yaa Main on Netflix

It will be released on April 10, 2026. A survival thriller about a couple trapped with a crocodile in a deadly situation.

O'Romeo on Amazon Prime Video
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O'Romeo on Amazon Prime Video

It will be released on April 10, 2026. A romantic action thriller starring Shahid Kapoor, set in the world of crime and passion.

You Might Be Interested In
Star Wars: Maul-Shadow Lord on JioHotstar
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Star Wars: Maul-Shadow Lord on JioHotstar

It will be released on April 6, 2026. A major Star Wars series exploring Darth Maul’s rise in the criminal underworld.

The Boys Final Season on Amazon Prime Video
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The Boys Final Season on Amazon Prime Video

It will be released on April 8, 2026. The final season brings an intense showdown as chaos and corruption reach their peak.

Thaai Kizhavi on JioHotstar
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Thaai Kizhavi on JioHotstar

It will be released on April 10, 2026. A regional release expected to bring strong storytelling and emotional drama.

Big Mistakes on Netflix
7/8

Big Mistakes on Netflix

It will be released on April 9, 2026. A new drama-comedy about life-changing decisions and unexpected consequences.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

The release dates mentioned above are based on currently available information and may be subject to change by the respective streaming platforms.

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