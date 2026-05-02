Love Insurance Kompany OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story, Plot- Everything About Pradeep Ranganathan’s Latest Tamil Movie
Love Insurance Kompany is all set to arrive on OTT, and fans are excited to watch this fun romantic comedy from Pradeep Ranganathan. The film has already created buzz with its light-hearted story and relatable characters. Here’s everything you need to know about Love Insurance Kompany OTT release date, cast, story, and more.
Love Insurance Kompany OTT Release Date
Love Insurance Kompany is set to premiere on May 6, just 26 days after its theatrical release. After a successful run in cinemas, the romantic comedy is now ready to reach a wider audience on OTT, giving viewers a chance to enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes.
Love Insurance Kompany OTT Release Platform
Love Insurance Kompany is schedule to release on Amazon Prime Video. Prime Video announced on social media by releasing a new poster and writing, “when it’s old school vs modern rules, of course there’s a high premium (side eye emoji) #LoveInsuranceKompanyOnPrime, May 6.” It will be released in all South Indian languages and Hindi.
Love Insurance Kompany OTT Release Platform
The film medicates its audience with hypnotic love which will lead to their permanent state of emotional detachment. The love story centers on a man who believes in genuine romantic relationships and he opposes a system that uses dating applications to determine suitable partners. The first announcement of Love Insurance Kompany happened in 2019 with Sivakarthikeyan but the production got postponed until further notice. The project returned to active development during 2023 with Pradeep Ranganathan. The film experienced multiple postponements before its April release.
Love Insurance Kompany Cast
Love Insurance Kompany stars Pradeep Ranganathan, SJ Suryah and Krithi Shetty, while Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika, Edin Rose and Sunil Reddy play key roles.