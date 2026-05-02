Love Insurance Kompany OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story, Plot- Everything About Pradeep Ranganathan’s Latest Tamil Movie

Love Insurance Kompany OTT Release Platform

The film medicates its audience with hypnotic love which will lead to their permanent state of emotional detachment. The love story centers on a man who believes in genuine romantic relationships and he opposes a system that uses dating applications to determine suitable partners. The first announcement of Love Insurance Kompany happened in 2019 with Sivakarthikeyan but the production got postponed until further notice. The project returned to active development during 2023 with Pradeep Ranganathan. The film experienced multiple postponements before its April release.