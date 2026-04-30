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  • ‘Making Fun Of My Struggles’: Aashiqui Fame Rahul Roy Responds To Trolls For Mocking His New Reels, Hints At Financial Crisis

‘Making Fun Of My Struggles’: Aashiqui Fame Rahul Roy Responds To Trolls For Mocking His New Reels, Hints At Financial Crisis

Rahul Roy reacts to trolling over viral reels, reveals financial strain due to legal matters, and urges people to help him find work while staying active post-stroke.

Published By: Published: April 30, 2026 13:39:35 IST
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Rahul Roy Breaks Silence
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Rahul Roy Breaks Silence

Responding to the criticism, Rahul Roy shared a heartfelt message on Instagram. He addressed the trolling directly and chose to speak openly about his current life situation instead of ignoring the negativity.

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Viral Reels
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Viral Reels

Rahul Roy recently went viral after sharing reels with content creator Dr. Vanita Ghadage Desai. While some fans showed concern, others mocked the videos, triggering widespread trolling online.

Financial Struggles Revealed
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Rahul Roy Breaks Silence on Viral Reels Trolling, Opens Up About Financial Struggles, and Appeals for Work

Financial Struggles Revealed

The actor revealed that he is facing financial pressure due to ongoing legal matters. He clarified that these issues are not recent and existed even before his brain stroke, adding that he is handling everything independently.

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Strong Response to Trolls
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Strong Response to Trolls

Rahul hit back at trolls, saying mocking someone’s struggles reflects poorly on them. He urged people to show empathy and even asked those concerned to help him find genuine work instead of making fun of him.

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Life After Brain Stroke
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Life After Brain Stroke

Talking about his health, Rahul shared that staying active is crucial after his brain stroke. Work helps him stay mentally strong and gives him a sense of purpose, which keeps him going despite challenges.

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