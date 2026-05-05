Met Gala 2026 K-Pop Takeover: Global Superstars Who Completely Stole The Spotlight With Avant-Garde Couture
The 2026 Met Gala transformed the museum steps into a vibrant gallery where K-pop’s elite performers combined costume design with high fashion to create groundbreaking fashion designs, which turned their personal style into artistic expression.
Lisa (BLACKPINK)
As the first-ever K-pop idol on the Met Gala Host Committee, she wore a surrealist Robert Wun gown featuring 3D-printed arms in traditional Thai dance poses. It was a literal masterpiece that used her heritage to anchor the "Fashion Is Art" theme.
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
In her long-awaited Met debut, the "Dior Darling" wore a custom Dior tube-top gown in shimmering violet and pink. The dress featured a sculptural waistline designed to mimic a blooming flower, paired with matching floral hair accessories.
Jennie (BLACKPINK)
Attending for her fourth consecutive year, the "Human Chanel" wore a metallic Chanel mermaid-style dress blending silver and blue tones. The look featured 15,000 hand-embroidered elements and was paired with bold bleached eyebrows for a chic, high-fashion risk.
Rosé (BLACKPINK)
Representing Saint Laurent, Rosé focused on the "Classical Body" aspect of the theme with a sleek, minimalist black tube-top dress. The look emphasized a sharp, clean silhouette and was accented by a high-luxury diamond neckpiece.
Karina (aespa)
Living up to her "A.I. visual" reputation, Karina stunned in a sleeveless Prada gown with a bejeweled neckline. She layered it under a dramatic, ballooning black coat that reinterpreted the traditional Korean hanbok for an avant-garde edge.
Ningning (aespa)
Making her Met debut as a Gucci ambassador, Ningning brought a youthful yet sophisticated energy to the museum steps. Her outfit focused on intricate tailoring and a bold silhouette that solidified her status as a global fashion player.