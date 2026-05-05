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  • Met Gala 2026 K-Pop Takeover: Global Superstars Who Completely Stole The Spotlight With Avant-Garde Couture

Met Gala 2026 K-Pop Takeover: Global Superstars Who Completely Stole The Spotlight With Avant-Garde Couture

The 2026 Met Gala transformed the museum steps into a vibrant gallery where K-pop’s elite performers combined costume design with high fashion to create groundbreaking fashion designs, which turned their personal style into artistic expression.

Published By: Published: May 5, 2026 09:18:09 IST
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Lisa (BLACKPINK)
1/6
Lisa (BLACKPINK)

Lisa (BLACKPINK)

As the first-ever K-pop idol on the Met Gala Host Committee, she wore a surrealist Robert Wun gown featuring 3D-printed arms in traditional Thai dance poses. It was a literal masterpiece that used her heritage to anchor the "Fashion Is Art" theme.

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Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
2/6
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)

Jisoo (BLACKPINK)

In her long-awaited Met debut, the "Dior Darling" wore a custom Dior tube-top gown in shimmering violet and pink. The dress featured a sculptural waistline designed to mimic a blooming flower, paired with matching floral hair accessories.

Jennie (BLACKPINK)
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Jennie (BLACKPINK)

Jennie (BLACKPINK)

Attending for her fourth consecutive year, the "Human Chanel" wore a metallic Chanel mermaid-style dress blending silver and blue tones. The look featured 15,000 hand-embroidered elements and was paired with bold bleached eyebrows for a chic, high-fashion risk.

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Rosé (BLACKPINK)
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Rosé (BLACKPINK)

Rosé (BLACKPINK)

Representing Saint Laurent, Rosé focused on the "Classical Body" aspect of the theme with a sleek, minimalist black tube-top dress. The look emphasized a sharp, clean silhouette and was accented by a high-luxury diamond neckpiece.

Karina (aespa)
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Karina (aespa)

Karina (aespa)

Living up to her "A.I. visual" reputation, Karina stunned in a sleeveless Prada gown with a bejeweled neckline. She layered it under a dramatic, ballooning black coat that reinterpreted the traditional Korean hanbok for an avant-garde edge.

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Ningning (aespa)
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Ningning (aespa)

Ningning (aespa)

Making her Met debut as a Gucci ambassador, Ningning brought a youthful yet sophisticated energy to the museum steps. Her outfit focused on intricate tailoring and a bold silhouette that solidified her status as a global fashion player.

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