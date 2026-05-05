Met Gala 2026 Most Expensive Jewellery Revealed: Crores-Worth Diamonds, Luxury Brands And Show-Stopping Bling

Beyonce (PHOTO: AFP)

Beyoncé Wears Chopard at the Met Gala 2026

As one of the evening’s co-hosts, Beyoncé collaborated once again with designer Olivier Rousteing for a striking custom look. She stepped out in a sheer, skeletal-inspired beaded gown paired with a dramatic feathered stole and a spiked, sparkling headpiece.



Her jewelry came courtesy of Chopard, featuring pieces from the brand’s “Garden of Kalahari” collection. The highlight was a necklace set with a 6.41-carat brilliant-cut diamond surrounded by 140 carats of additional diamonds in 18-karat white Fairmined gold. She also wore an elaborate bracelet pairing emerald-cut diamonds weighing 21 and 14.7 carats, along with over 36 carats of additional stones.



Beyoncé further elevated her look with a bold diamond cuff featuring a large cabochon emerald and multiple diamond cuts, alongside layered Chopard earrings from the Precious Lace collection.