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  • Met Gala 2026 Most Expensive Jewellery Revealed: Crores-Worth Diamonds, Luxury Brands And Show-Stopping Bling

Met Gala 2026 Most Expensive Jewellery Revealed: Crores-Worth Diamonds, Luxury Brands And Show-Stopping Bling

The Met Gala 2026 has officially taken over New York once again, bringing with it the usual spectacle of high fashion and extraordinary diamond jewelry. This year’s red carpet became a dazzling showcase of craftsmanship, with natural diamonds taking centre stage—adorning ears, necks, fingers, and even sculptural headpieces worn by some of the world’s most influential celebrities. The Met Gala 2026 once again proved that beyond couture, it is the world’s ultimate stage for extraordinary diamonds—where every jewel tells a story of artistry, legacy, and luxury.

Published By: Published: May 5, 2026 12:29:33 IST
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Most Expensive Jewelleries At Met Gala 2026
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Met Gala 2026 (PHOTO: AFP)

Most Expensive Jewelleries At Met Gala 2026

Since 1948, the Met Gala has been fashion’s most exclusive night, held every first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It brings together A-list celebrities, designers, and cultural icons dressed in bold couture and statement-making jewels that often blur the line between fashion and art.

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Zoë Kravitz in Jessica McCormack
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Zoë Kravitz in Jessica McCormack

Recently engaged Zoë Kravitz arrived in a black lace Saint Laurent gown. Styled by Danielle Goldberg, she wore asymmetrical earrings by Jessica McCormack featuring engraved gold detailing and contrasting diamond drops, including pear and emerald-cut stones for an artistic, mismatched effect.

Anne Hathaway Wears Bulgari
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Anne Hathaway Wears Bulgari

Fresh from the buzz of The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere, Anne Hathaway arrived in a custom Michael Kors black silk-and-wool strapless gown. Styled by Erin Walsh, she completed her look with a Bulgari diamond spike necklace from the Magnifica High Jewelry collection.

Her earrings were intentionally mismatched—one gold Vimini spike and one diamond stud—adding a modern edge to her refined ensemble.

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Amanda Seyfried in Tiffany & Co.
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Amanda Seyfried in Tiffany & Co.

Amanda Seyfried brought soft glamour to the red carpet in a pink Prada gown. She accessorised with a statement necklace combining blue zircons, emeralds, and diamonds set in gold and platinum, along with Jean Schlumberger earrings featuring aquamarines and diamonds. A 5.74-carat diamond ring completed her elegant look.

Connor Storrie in Tiffany & Co.
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Connor Storrie in Tiffany & Co.

Connor Storrie appeared in a Saint Laurent outfit styled by James Yardley, paired with layered Tiffany & Co. jewelry. His look included diamond huggie earrings, rubellite-accented brooches, and a Jean Schlumberger floral pin, finished with a diamond and ruby ring and an Omega watch.

Adrien Brody in Elsa Jin
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Adrien Brody in Elsa Jin

Adrien Brody embraced wearable art with a winged diamond brooch by Elsa Jin. The sculptural piece featured asymmetrical design elements, diamond fringe, and a prominent pear-shaped diamond accent.

Rosé Wears Tiffany & Co.
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Rosé (BLACKPINK)

Rosé Wears Tiffany & Co.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé opted for a sleek Saint Laurent gown designed by Anthony Vaccarello, styled by Law Roach. Her jewelry choice was minimal but powerful—platinum Tiffany & Co. earrings set with over 9 carats of diamonds and a platinum diamond ring featuring a stone of more than 7 carats.

Sabrina Carpenter in Chopard
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Sabrina Carpenter at MET GALA 2026 (IMAGE: VOGUE INDIA/INSTAGRAM)

Sabrina Carpenter in Chopard

Sabrina Carpenter embraced cinematic glamour in a custom Christian Dior gown styled with archival-inspired details. She paired the look with a crystal-studded headpiece and diamond jewelry from Chopard.

Her accessories included pear-shaped diamond drop earrings, diamond eternity bands, and two statement diamond necklaces totaling over 100 carats, which were styled dramatically to cascade behind her gown.

Beyoncé Wears Chopard at the Met Gala 2026
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Beyonce (PHOTO: AFP)

Beyoncé Wears Chopard at the Met Gala 2026

As one of the evening’s co-hosts, Beyoncé collaborated once again with designer Olivier Rousteing for a striking custom look. She stepped out in a sheer, skeletal-inspired beaded gown paired with a dramatic feathered stole and a spiked, sparkling headpiece.

Her jewelry came courtesy of Chopard, featuring pieces from the brand’s “Garden of Kalahari” collection. The highlight was a necklace set with a 6.41-carat brilliant-cut diamond surrounded by 140 carats of additional diamonds in 18-karat white Fairmined gold. She also wore an elaborate bracelet pairing emerald-cut diamonds weighing 21 and 14.7 carats, along with over 36 carats of additional stones.

Beyoncé further elevated her look with a bold diamond cuff featuring a large cabochon emerald and multiple diamond cuts, alongside layered Chopard earrings from the Precious Lace collection.

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Isha M. Ambani in Lorraine Schwartz and Heirloom Jewels
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Isha Ambani (PHOTO: AFP)

Isha M. Ambani in Lorraine Schwartz and Heirloom Jewels

Isha Ambani made one of the most talked-about entrances of the night, wearing a custom Lorraine Schwartz diamond choker featuring a striking 50-carat Colombian emerald. The stone has a notable history, previously seen in Angelina Jolie’s Oscar ring in 2009.

She paired the necklace with layers of heirloom diamond jewellery from her family collection, including chandelier earrings, multiple cocktail rings, and an emerald-and-diamond brooch. Ambani also revealed that parts of her ensemble incorporated jewellery belonging to her mother.

As the daughter of Mukesh Ambani and director at Reliance Retail Ventures, her appearance once again highlighted the intersection of heritage, wealth, and high jewellery on fashion’s biggest stage.

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