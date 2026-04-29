Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Dadi Ki Shaadi Film: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Storyline Details
“Daadi Ki Shaadi” is an upcoming comedy-family drama starring Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The film has generated strong buzz as it marks Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Bollywood debut. Directed by Ashish R. Mohan, the movie promises a mix of humor, emotions, and family entertainment, set against scenic backdrops.
Release Date
“Daadi Ki Shaadi” is scheduled to release in theatres on May 8, 2026. The film is expected to attract family audiences looking for light-hearted entertainment.
Cast
The cast brings together experienced performers and fresh faces, adding to the film’s appeal:
Neetu Kapoor
Kapil Sharma
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni
Sharad Kumar
Plot / Storyline
The film "Daadi Ki Shaadi" shows how a grandmother's decision to marry again creates both humorous and touching moments, which lead to unexpected family reactions. The story explores relationships between people from different age groups and demonstrates how love exists between all ages.
Why This Film Matters
“Daadi Ki Shaadi” looks like a refreshing family entertainer that brings together humor, emotions, and a unique storyline about love at an unexpected stage of life.