Pooja Hegde Predicted TVK’s Vijay Win for Tamil Nadu Elections 2026? Jana Nayagan Actress Hot and Sexy Pics Inside

Jana Nayagan Release Date

The Jana Nayagan makers planned to release the film in January. However, the film could not be released due to the non-issuance of a censor certificate. Following this, the film makers filed a case in the Madras High Court demanding that the film not be re-released and that the film be certified as soon as possible. However, since the censor certificate could not be issued to the film till the end, the Jana Nayagan makers were forced to withdraw the case. Following this, the film was leaked on the internet before it could be re-examined, causing great shock.