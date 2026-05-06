Pooja Hegde Predicted TVK’s Vijay Win for Tamil Nadu Elections 2026? Jana Nayagan Actress Hot and Sexy Pics Inside
A video of Pooja Hegde during the shooting of the film Jana Nayagan is currently going viral on the internet. Vijay’s Tamil Nadu Victory Party has formed a government in Tamil Nadu within 2 years of its inception. The day when Vijay will become the Chief Minister is approaching. Following this, many film celebrities have been posting in support of Vijay and congratulating him. One of them is Pooja Hegde. Check Pooja Hegde hot and sexy pics inside.
Pooja Hegde Predicted TVK’s Vijay Win for Tamil Nadu Elections 2026
Actress Pooja Hegde has released a video after Vijay became the Chief Minister. The video seems to have been shot at the Janyayan shooting spot. In it, a white board has the words “Who Will win the Election?” written on it. Pooja Hegde highlights it and then shows Vijay behind her in the next frame. Then Vijay covers his face and laughs. Then, the video ends with a frame of Pooja and Vijay laughing.
Did Pooja Hegde know Jana Nayagan Vijay Actor Vijay Winning?
Jana Nayagan actress Pooja Hegde had coincidentally predicted the win of TVK’s Vijay in Tamil Nadu assembly elections. The caption of her iral Instagram video reads, “Pooja Hegde , in her caption, mentioned, “I predicted this in advance, didn’t I? Dreams come true, congratulations Vijay sir.”
Jana Nayagan Release Date
The Jana Nayagan makers planned to release the film in January. However, the film could not be released due to the non-issuance of a censor certificate. Following this, the film makers filed a case in the Madras High Court demanding that the film not be re-released and that the film be certified as soon as possible. However, since the censor certificate could not be issued to the film till the end, the Jana Nayagan makers were forced to withdraw the case. Following this, the film was leaked on the internet before it could be re-examined, causing great shock.
Jana Nayagan Story
Jana Nayagan tells the story of a former police officer, played by Vijay, who turns into a people’s leader. He fights against corruption and powerful enemies, including Deol, to protect ordinary citizens. The film highlights strong anti-corruption themes and even reflects Vijay’s real-life entry into politics. At its heart, the story begins with a child’s fear, which brings back an old confli
Jana Nayagan Actress Pooja Hegde Hot and Sexy Avatar
Pooja Hegde is one of the leads in Jana Nayagan directed by H. Vinoth alongside Vijay and Bobby Deol.