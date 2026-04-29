Pooja Hegde’s Top 5 Hottest Bikini Looks That Are Breaking the Internet | See Pics Inside
Pooja Hegde knows how to blend style with confidence, and her beach looks prove it every time. From bold bikinis to effortless glam, these standout moments have grabbed attention online. Here’s a quick look at her top 6 hottest bikini looks that fans can’t stop talking about.
Pooja Hegde in White Bikini
Pooja Hegde’s curves are grabbing all the attention in a white halter-neck bikini. She layered it with a boho multi-color shrug.
Pooja Hegde in Hot Pink Bikini
Pooja Hegde looks extremely hot in a hot pink bikini and layers it with a beige rugged shrug. She completes her look with subtle makeup, giving her a natural makeup look.
Pooja Hegde in Pastel Green Swimsuit
Pooja Hegde channels all dreamy mermaid vibes in a pastel green swimsuit. Her toned physique and sleek legs are worth the hype.
Pooja Hegde in Floral Bikini
Pooja Hegde serves major beachside goals in a beige bikini with floral print detailing. She layered it with a chic short shrug.
Pooja Hegde in Tie-Dye Bralett
Pooja Hegde exudes effortless elegance in a tie-dye deep neck top. She paired with casual blue shorts for a chic look.