Radhika Merchant Ambani Miu Miu Look Goes Viral: Check Her MOST Expensive Event Outfits That Cost In Lakhs And Crores
Radhika Merchant Miu Miu Dress Look: Radhika Merchant is back in the spotlight, and this time it’s her Miu Miu look that’s grabbing all the attention online. Her latest appearance proves that even her “simple” outfits come with luxury price tags, and fans can’t stop talking about it. From cruise parties to private events, Radhika’s wardrobe continues to mix effortless style with high-end designer brands. Here’s a look at some of her most expensive event outfits, including the latest Miu Miu moment that’s trending right now.
Miu Miu Mini Dress Look (₹2-4 lakh approx.)
Radhika Merchant has been seen wearing a Miu Miu mini dress at private events. The luxury brand piece is priced approximately between ₹2 lakh and ₹4 lakh, depending on the collection and styling.
Red Dress Date Night Cruise (₹5.4 lakh)
During the cruise celebration, Radhika Merchant wore a red pleated Balmain dress for a date night. The outfit was priced at approximately ₹5.4 lakh and styled with minimal accessories.
Lavender Lever Couture Dress (₹896 crore)
For a cruise party, she wore a lavender organza dress by Lever Couture with an asymmetrical hemline and trail. Styled with diamond earcuffs and Jimmy Choo heels, the total look was claimed at ₹896 crore.
Grace Ling Galactic Princess Outfit (₹697 crore)
At a toga-themed cruise party, she wore a custom Grace Ling outfit made using aerospace technology. Paired with gold jewellery, the overall look was claimed to be worth ₹697 crore.
Robert Wun Love Letter Gown (₹478 crore)
She wore a chiffon gown by Robert Wun featuring a printed love letter. Styled with layered diamond jewellery and soft glam makeup, the total look was claimed at ₹478 crore.
Disclaimer
The prices mentioned for Radhika Merchant’s outfits are based on media reports and fan pages. Actual costs may vary depending on styling, jewellery, and customisation.