Radhika Merchant Ambani Miu Miu Look Goes Viral: Check Her MOST Expensive Event Outfits That Cost In Lakhs And Crores

Radhika Merchant Miu Miu Dress Look: Radhika Merchant is back in the spotlight, and this time it’s her Miu Miu look that’s grabbing all the attention online. Her latest appearance proves that even her “simple” outfits come with luxury price tags, and fans can’t stop talking about it. From cruise parties to private events, Radhika’s wardrobe continues to mix effortless style with high-end designer brands. Here’s a look at some of her most expensive event outfits, including the latest Miu Miu moment that’s trending right now.