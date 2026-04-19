Stranger Things Animated Spin-Off ‘Stranger Things: Tales From ’85’: Release Date, Time, Plot & What to Expect From the New Hawkins Storyline

The wait for more adventures in Hawkins is nearly over. Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, the highly anticipated animated spin-off, is set to bridge the gap between Seasons 2 and 3 of the original series. Created by Eric Robles alongside the Duffer Brothers, this 10-episode series promises a nostalgic return to the winter of 1985 with a fresh, animated perspective on the supernatural mysteries lurking beneath the ice.