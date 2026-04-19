Stranger Things Animated Spin-Off ‘Stranger Things: Tales From ’85’: Release Date, Time, Plot & What to Expect From the New Hawkins Storyline
The wait for more adventures in Hawkins is nearly over. Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, the highly anticipated animated spin-off, is set to bridge the gap between Seasons 2 and 3 of the original series. Created by Eric Robles alongside the Duffer Brothers, this 10-episode series promises a nostalgic return to the winter of 1985 with a fresh, animated perspective on the supernatural mysteries lurking beneath the ice.
Release Date
The series is scheduled to premiere globally on April 23, 2026.
Format
It will consist of 10 episodes, each approximately 25-28 minutes long, focusing on a continuous mystery rather than episodic adventures.
Ott Platform
It is scheduled to premiere globally on Netflix.
Plot
While the town believes the horrors of the Upside Down are fading, a new "paranormal mystery" awakens beneath the frozen landscape of Hawkins. The kids must protect Eleven and their town from new threats, including rumored "Upside Down pumpkin zombies" and "Minotaurs," while keeping the adults out of the loop to avoid government intervention.
A "Lost Chapter" in the Timeline
The story is set in the winter of 1985, occurring after Eleven closed the gate at Hawkins Lab in Season 2 but before the events of the Starcourt Mall in Season 3. This allows fans to see relationship developments, particularly between Mike and Eleven, that were previously unseen.