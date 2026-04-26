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  • Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast: Meet the Real-Life Actors of Gokuldham Society

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast: Meet the Real-Life Actors of Gokuldham Society

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is not just a television show; it is a cultural phenomenon that has dominated Indian airwaves for over 18 years. Set in the vibrant, fictional Gokuldham Society, has won millions of hearts by blending relatable middle-class struggles with wholesome comedy and social messages. Take a closer look at the real-life actors of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, exploring the current lineup and the stars who bring the residents of Gokuldham to life every night.

Published By: Published: April 26, 2026 12:48:49 IST
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Dilip Joshi as Jethalal Champaklal Gada
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Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast: Meet the Real-Life Actors of Gokuldham Society

Dilip Joshi as Jethalal Champaklal Gada

Dilip Joshi remains the undisputed soul of the show. Portraying the perennially stressed yet hilarious businessman Jethalal Gada since 2008, Joshi’s impeccable comic timing and expressive "mukhda" have made him a global icon. The series main ratings engine comes from his connections with all Gokuldham residents, especially his competition with Bhide and his admiration for Babita Ji.

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Mandar Chandwadkar as Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide
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Mandar Chandwadkar as Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide

The "Ekmeva" (one and only) Secretary of Gokuldham Society, Aatmaram Bhide, is brought to life by Mandar Chandwadkar. Bhide's ongoing arguments with Jethalal about their society's upkeep and his "Tapu Sena" activities reveal his teacherly character, who follows the rules of middle-class society.

Munmun Dutta as Babita Iyer
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Munmun Dutta as Babita Iyer

Munmun Dutta has been a part of the TMKOC journey since its inception. Babita Iyer, the character she plays, shows the elegant and stylish aspect of Gokuldham. The character she plays serves as the main character in multiple show storylines that center on Jethalal's pure love for her, which fans have enjoyed watching over the years.

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The New Generation of Tapu Sena (Nitish Bhaluni & Khushi Mali)
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The New Generation of Tapu Sena (Nitish Bhaluni & Khushi Mali)

The "Tapu Sena" has grown up before the viewers' eyes. The role of Tipendra Gada, who plays Tapu, is currently performed by Nitish Bhaluni. The character of Sonu Bhide received a new actor in 2024 when Khushi Mali joined the show. The young actors from this show continue to carry the show’s youth wing legacy, which combines social causes with mischievous adventures.

Sunayana Fozdar as Anjali Taarak Mehta
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Sunayana Fozdar as Anjali Taarak Mehta

Sunayana Fozdar succeeded Neha Mehta after Neha Mehta departed from the show. Fozdar has successfully become part of the Gokuldham family through her passion for "diet foods" and her performance as Taarak's wife, who supports him while maintaining her strength.

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Shyam Pathak as Patrakar Popatlal Pandey
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Shyam Pathak as Patrakar Popatlal Pandey

Shyam Pathak delivers an exceptional performance through his portrayal of Popatlal Pandey, who embodies both cynicism and hopefulness. Popatlal, who works as a senior crime reporter for the fictional newspaper Toofan Express, has become known for his distinctive umbrella and his perpetual pursuit of finding an appropriate partner. His catchphrase, "Duniya hila dunga," and his constant bickering with Jethalal over his marriage prospects have made him one of the most beloved and relatable characters in the Gokuldham universe.

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