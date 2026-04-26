Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast: Meet the Real-Life Actors of Gokuldham Society

Shyam Pathak as Patrakar Popatlal Pandey

Shyam Pathak delivers an exceptional performance through his portrayal of Popatlal Pandey, who embodies both cynicism and hopefulness. Popatlal, who works as a senior crime reporter for the fictional newspaper Toofan Express, has become known for his distinctive umbrella and his perpetual pursuit of finding an appropriate partner. His catchphrase, "Duniya hila dunga," and his constant bickering with Jethalal over his marriage prospects have made him one of the most beloved and relatable characters in the Gokuldham universe.