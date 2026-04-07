Tabu Dating History Explained: Rumoured Relationships, Ex-Boyfriends and Personal Life of Bhooth Bangla Actress
Tabu is one of India’s most versatile and critically acclaimed actresses, known for her powerful performances across Bollywood and regional cinema. With a career spanning decades, she has earned praise for choosing strong, unconventional roles that showcase her depth, elegance, and exceptional acting range.
Nagarjuna
The South Indian superstar is frequently described as the most prominent relationship in Tabu's life, with reports suggesting they were in a close, long-term relationship for nearly 10–15 years.
Sanjay Kapoor
Early in her career, during the 1990s, she was linked to actor Sanjay Kapoor, which reportedly ended after she discovered his relationship with Maheep Kapoor.
Sajid Nadiadwala
There were rumors of a brief involvement with producer Sajid Nadiadwala in the past.
Ajay Devgn
Tabu has never married and is not known to have dated Ajay Devgn; instead, she has famously joked that Devgn is the reason for her single status, as he and her cousin used to bully and threaten any men who approached her during her youth. They share a long-term friendship spanning over 30 years.
Other Rumors
Other, less substantiated rumors have mentioned brief links to actors like Upen Patel, Ishaan Khattar, or Milind Soman at different points in time.