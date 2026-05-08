‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 7: Release Date, India Time, Preview, Where To Watch & What To Expect From ‘The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother’s Milk’
The Boys Season 5 is getting darker with fights and power struggles that are getting more intense. The last episode showed Homelander getting even stronger. Fans are now waiting for Episode 6, called King of Hell. This episode will make the fight between The Boys and superheroes even worse. It will also show dangerous plans that could change everything. The Boys are in for a time as they face off against the supes. Homelander is becoming unstoppable. The Boys need to act fast. In Season 5, the fight between good and evil is getting really bad.
Release Date & Platform
The Boys Season 5 Episode 6, titled The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother’s Milk, will release on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
India Release Timings
Indian viewers can stream the episode from around 12:30 PM IST. The series is now entering its final phase with only two episodes left before the finale.
Global Release Timings
The episode releases simultaneously worldwide. Key timings include:
US Pacific: 12:00 AM
US Eastern: 3:00 AM
UK: 8:00 AM
Europe: 9:00 AM
UAE: 11:00 AM
India: 12:30 PM
Japan: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 PM
What To Expect From Episode 7
Episode 7, titled “The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother’s Milk,” is expected to deliver intense action, shocking twists, and emotional moments. Reports suggest that major character deaths could happen before the grand finale. The episode may also focus on Homelander’s growing control and The Boys’ dangerous mission involving the virus weapon.