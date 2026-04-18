Top 5 Malayalam & Telugu Movies and Shows Releasing Next Week on Netflix, JioHotstar & More | Complete Watchlist

The upcoming week marks a major shift for South Indian cinema on digital platforms. Leading the pack is the digital premiere of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which brings the power of Telugu stardom to global audiences on Netflix. Meanwhile, JioHotstar continues its streak of diverse regional content with the Malayalam thriller Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu, a film that promises to keep mystery fans on the edge of their seats. Whether you are in the mood for a lighthearted Tamil rom-com like Youth or a gritty investigation, this watchlist has you covered.