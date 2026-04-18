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  • Top 5 Malayalam & Telugu Movies and Shows Releasing Next Week on Netflix, JioHotstar & More | Complete Watchlist

Top 5 Malayalam & Telugu Movies and Shows Releasing Next Week on Netflix, JioHotstar & More | Complete Watchlist

The upcoming week marks a major shift for South Indian cinema on digital platforms. Leading the pack is the digital premiere of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which brings the power of Telugu stardom to global audiences on Netflix. Meanwhile, JioHotstar continues its streak of diverse regional content with the Malayalam thriller Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu, a film that promises to keep mystery fans on the edge of their seats. Whether you are in the mood for a lighthearted Tamil rom-com like Youth or a gritty investigation, this watchlist has you covered.

Published By: Published: April 18, 2026 11:55:56 IST
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Ustaad Bhagat Singh
1/5
Top 5 Malayalam & Telugu Movies and Shows Releasing Next Week on Netflix, JioHotstar & More | Complete Watchlist

Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Release Date: April 20, 2026
Platform: Netflix
Details: Power Star Pawan Kalyan returns as a mass-favorite cop in this high energy Telugu action entertainer.

You Might Be Interested In
Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu
2/5

Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu

Release Date: April 22, 2026
Platform: JioHotstar
Details: A gripping Malayalam mystery thriller that follows a tense investigation deep within a forest.

Youth
3/5

Youth

Release Date: April 21, 2026
Platform: Netflix
Details: A relatable Tamil coming-of-age story focusing on the complexities of modern love and student life.

You Might Be Interested In
Maa Inti Katha
4/5

Maa Inti Katha

Release Date: April 24, 2026
Where to Watch: ETV Win
Details: A heart-touching family drama that explores domestic bonds and emotional resilience.

You Might Be Interested In
Pochamma
5/5

Pochamma

Release Date: April 17, 2026
Platform: Aha
Details: A supernatural Telugu folk-thriller centered around the protective village deity and local legends.

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