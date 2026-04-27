Who Are Archana Puran Singh’s Sons? Aaryamann & Aayushmaan Sethi’s Career, Net Worth, Education, and Latest News in 2026
Archana Puran Singh and her husband, Parmeet Sethi, are proud parents to two sons, Aaryamann Sethi and Aayushmaan Sethi. While they largely stay away from the spotlight compared to their celebrity parents, both have carved their own identities through education, creative pursuits, and evolving career interests. Here’s a detailed 6-slide breakdown of their lives in 2026.
Meet Aaryamann & Aayushmaan Sethi
Aaryamann Sethi and Aayushmaan Sethi are the sons of well-known television personality Archana Puran Singh and actor-director Parmeet Sethi. The two siblings born to famous parents who work in the entertainment industry have kept their lives hidden from public view. Their family vlogs and social media posts have made their existence known to the public. Their grounded upbringing and modern outlook make them stand out among celebrity children.
Aaryamann Sethi – Education & Career Path
The older son, Aaryamann Sethi, shows a strong preference for creative work. His studies abroad included filmmaking and media studies according to his educational path. Aaryamann uses his storytelling passion to create content for music and digital media platforms. His family's YouTube vlogs feature him, showcasing his personality and creative talents, which appealed to viewers.
Aayushmaan Sethi – Education & Interests
Aayushmaan Sethi, the younger son, is currently focused on his education while he investigates his interests in sports and fitness and digital content creation. He is known to have a more private personality compared to his brother. His increasing involvement in family content creation indicates that he might pursue a career in media or start his own business, even though he has not yet joined the entertainment field.
Net Worth & Lifestyle (2026)
The current status of Aaryamann and Aayushmaan Sethi's professional development shows that they have not reached their full career potential, and their net worth information remains undisclosed. The two brothers originate from a wealthy family because their parents, Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, hold substantial assets in the entertainment business. The brothers sustain a wealthy existence, which they demonstrate through their travel activities and their dedication to artistic work.
Cyber Fraud
Archana's son, Aayushmaan Sethi, lost ₹87000 through a credit card scam, which used a "free trial" offer for its operation. The family disclosed the fraud details through a vlog, which his brother Aaryamann used to present the incident.