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  • Who Is Jaafar Jackson? Know Michael Jackson Biopic Release Date, Cast, Full Story & ‘Whitewash’ Controversy

Who Is Jaafar Jackson? Know Michael Jackson Biopic Release Date, Cast, Full Story & ‘Whitewash’ Controversy

Michael Jackson Biopic: The biopic Michael is already making headlines even before release, and not just for the right reasons. Based on the life of Michael Jackson, the film is surrounded by hype, pressure and controversy. From shocking casting choices to major debates, it’s sparking strong reactions online.

Published By: Published: April 22, 2026 11:25:46 IST
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Michael Jackson Biopic Release Date
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Who Is Jaafar Jackson? Know Michael Jackson Biopic Release Date, Cast, Full Story & 'Whitewash' Controversy

Michael Jackson Biopic Release Date

The biopic Michael is set for a worldwide theatrical release on April 24, 2026, after delays caused by reshoots, legal issues, and major edits.

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Who is Jaafar Jackson?
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Who is Jaafar Jackson?

Jaafar Jackson is the nephew of Michael Jackson and an American singer-actor, making his film debut by playing his uncle in the 2026 biopic.

Michael Jackson Biopic Controversy
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Michael Jackson Biopic Controversy

The film faced backlash for excluding abuse allegations and legal controversies, reportedly due to legal restrictions and estate involvement, leading to script rewrites, reshoots, and criticism for being overly sanitized.

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Michael Jackson Biopic Story
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Michael Jackson Biopic Story

The film focuses on Michael Jackson’s journey from Jackson 5 beginnings to early solo superstardom, highlighting his music, performances, and rise to fame while largely avoiding darker phases of his life.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

This article is based on publicly available information about Michael and may be subject to updates or changes. Details regarding portrayal, storyline, and controversies are drawn from media reports and do not represent verified conclusions. Viewer discretion is advised, especially when interpreting sensitive topics related to Michael Jackson’s life.

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