Who Is Karishma Tanna? Mom-To-Be Actress’s Net Worth, Career Highlights, Ex-Boyfriends and Controversies Explained
Karishma Tanna, a well-known face in Indian television and films, is currently trending after announcing her pregnancy with husband Varun Bangera. From iconic TV roles to reality show wins and OTT success, here’s a complete look at her life, career, relationships, and controversies.
Karishma Tanna Pregnancy News (2026)
Karishma Tanna announced her pregnancy on April 6, 2026 She is expecting her first child with husband Varun Bangera. The couple shared adorable pictures holding baby shoes on Instagram. Her due date is expected around August 2026.
Early Life and Career Beginnings
Born on December 21, 1983, in Mumbai. Started her acting career with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2001). Gained recognition for her role as Indira Virani. Quickly became a popular face in Indian television. Also worked as a model and host in early career days.
Career Highlights and Achievements
Runner-up in Bigg Boss 8 (2014) alongside Upen Patel. Winner of Fear Factor, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 (2020). Featured in films like Grand Masti (2013) and Sanju (2018)
Earned praise for Netflix series Scoop (2023). Successfully transitioned from TV to films and OTT platforms.
Net Worth and Lifestyle (2026)
Estimated net worth: ₹35–40 crore. Major income sources include TV shows, films, OTT projects, and endorsements. Charges approx. ₹1.5 lakh per episode. Owns a luxury 3BHK apartment in Mumbai. Car collection includes premium vehicles like BMW 5 Series.
Relationships, Ex-Boyfriends and Marriage
Dated Upen Patel after meeting in Bigg Boss 8. Got engaged during Nach Baliye 7 but separated in 2016. Previously linked with businessman Rushabh Choksi. Married Varun. Bangera on February 5, 2022. Currently enjoying married life and stepping into motherhood.