Who Is Karishma Tanna’s Husband? Bigg Boss Fame Announces First Pregancny with Varun Bangera at 42; Check His Whopping Net Worth

Actress Karishma Tanna has recently announced her pregnancy with husband Varu Bangera. The actress took to her Instsgram handle and shared a wholesome post while announcing the good news with her fans. The couple is all set to step into a new phase of life as they prepare to welcome their baby. Now, fans are getting all excited to know about Karishma Tanna’s husband Varun Bangera and his massive net worth.