Who Is Karishma Tanna’s Husband? Bigg Boss Fame Announces First Pregancny with Varun Bangera at 42; Check His Whopping Net Worth
Actress Karishma Tanna has recently announced her pregnancy with husband Varu Bangera. The actress took to her Instsgram handle and shared a wholesome post while announcing the good news with her fans. The couple is all set to step into a new phase of life as they prepare to welcome their baby. Now, fans are getting all excited to know about Karishma Tanna’s husband Varun Bangera and his massive net worth.
Karishma Tanna and Husband Varun Bangera Announce Preganncy
Karishma Tanna took to her social media handles and announced the pregnancy news with sweet and adorable pictures. The caption of the post read, ”A little Miracle, Our greatest gift August 2026.”
Who is Karishma Tanna?
Karishma Tanna is a prominent face of TV industry who is known for roles in Naagin 3, Qayamat Ki Raat, Paalkhimm, and Baal Veer. She also made a wholesome name in TV reality shows by winning Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 and becoming 1st runner up on Bigg Boss 8.
Who Is Karishma Tanna’s Husband?
Karishma Tanna’s husband, Varun Bangera, is a Mumbai-based real estate businessman. During an interview, Karishma Tanna described him as her “backbone” and “rock.”
Karishma Tanna and Husband Varun Bangera Love Story
Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera met at a mutual friend's party on New Year’s Eve 2020 and soon began dating in 2021. They got married in November 20221 in a private wedding ceremony in Dubai.
Karishma Tanna’s Husband Varun Bangera Net Worth
According to reports, Karishma Tanna’s husband Varun Bangera is a successful real estate businessman and serves as a director at VB Crop, whose estimated net worth lies between Rs 4 crore and Rs 5 crore.