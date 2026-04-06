LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi assembly artemis ii canada donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 asim munir IPL 2026 Iran news aap Lahore Qalandars Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Adarsh Nagar 4 days survival jungle delhi assembly artemis ii canada donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 asim munir IPL 2026 Iran news aap Lahore Qalandars Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Adarsh Nagar 4 days survival jungle delhi assembly artemis ii canada donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 asim munir IPL 2026 Iran news aap Lahore Qalandars Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Adarsh Nagar 4 days survival jungle delhi assembly artemis ii canada donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 asim munir IPL 2026 Iran news aap Lahore Qalandars Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Adarsh Nagar 4 days survival jungle
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi assembly artemis ii canada donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 asim munir IPL 2026 Iran news aap Lahore Qalandars Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Adarsh Nagar 4 days survival jungle delhi assembly artemis ii canada donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 asim munir IPL 2026 Iran news aap Lahore Qalandars Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Adarsh Nagar 4 days survival jungle delhi assembly artemis ii canada donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 asim munir IPL 2026 Iran news aap Lahore Qalandars Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Adarsh Nagar 4 days survival jungle delhi assembly artemis ii canada donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 asim munir IPL 2026 Iran news aap Lahore Qalandars Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Adarsh Nagar 4 days survival jungle
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Who Is Karishma Tanna’s Husband? Bigg Boss Fame Announces First Pregancny with Varun Bangera at 42; Check His Whopping Net Worth

Who Is Karishma Tanna’s Husband? Bigg Boss Fame Announces First Pregancny with Varun Bangera at 42; Check His Whopping Net Worth

Actress Karishma Tanna has recently announced her pregnancy with husband Varu Bangera. The actress took to her Instsgram handle and shared a wholesome post while announcing the good news with her fans. The couple is all set to step into a new phase of life as they prepare to welcome their baby. Now, fans are getting all excited to know about Karishma Tanna’s husband Varun Bangera and his massive net worth. 

Published By: Published: April 6, 2026 15:57:51 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Karishma Tanna and Husband Varun Bangera Announce Preganncy
1/5
karishma tanna pregnant

Karishma Tanna and Husband Varun Bangera Announce Preganncy

Karishma Tanna took to her social media handles and announced the pregnancy news with sweet and adorable pictures. The caption of the post read, ”A little Miracle, Our greatest gift August 2026.”

You Might Be Interested In
Who is Karishma Tanna?
2/5

Who is Karishma Tanna?

Karishma Tanna is a prominent face of TV industry who is known for roles in Naagin 3, Qayamat Ki Raat, Paalkhimm, and Baal Veer. She also made a wholesome name in TV reality shows by winning Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 and becoming 1st runner up on Bigg Boss 8.

Who Is Karishma Tanna’s Husband?
3/5

Who Is Karishma Tanna’s Husband?

Karishma Tanna’s husband, Varun Bangera, is a Mumbai-based real estate businessman. During an interview, Karishma Tanna described him as her “backbone” and “rock.”

You Might Be Interested In
Karishma Tanna and Husband Varun Bangera Love Story
4/5

Karishma Tanna and Husband Varun Bangera Love Story

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera met at a mutual friend's party on New Year’s Eve 2020 and soon began dating in 2021. They got married in November 20221 in a private wedding ceremony in Dubai.

You Might Be Interested In
Karishma Tanna’s Husband Varun Bangera Net Worth
5/5

Karishma Tanna’s Husband Varun Bangera Net Worth

According to reports, Karishma Tanna’s husband Varun Bangera is a successful real estate businessman and serves as a director at VB Crop, whose estimated net worth lies between Rs 4 crore and Rs 5 crore.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS