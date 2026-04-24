Who Is Pooja Dadlani? Shah Rukh Khan’s Manager Buys ₹38.21 Crore Property in Bandra | Know Her Net Worth & Work Details

Pooja Dadlani Latest News: Shah Rukh Khan’s manager is making headlines, and it’s not for films but for a massive ₹38 crore property deal in Mumbai’s elite Bandra area. Meet Pooja Dadlani, the woman behind Shah Rukh Khan, now trending for her luxury real estate purchase. From managing India’s biggest superstar to making high-value investments, Pooja Dadlani’s rise is as impressive as the headlines suggest. Is celebrity management one of the most lucrative careers today? Pooja Dadlani’s latest move is making people ask exactly that.