Who Is Pooja Dadlani? Shah Rukh Khan’s Manager Buys ₹38.21 Crore Property in Bandra | Know Her Net Worth & Work Details
Pooja Dadlani Latest News: Shah Rukh Khan’s manager is making headlines, and it’s not for films but for a massive ₹38 crore property deal in Mumbai’s elite Bandra area. Meet Pooja Dadlani, the woman behind Shah Rukh Khan, now trending for her luxury real estate purchase. From managing India’s biggest superstar to making high-value investments, Pooja Dadlani’s rise is as impressive as the headlines suggest. Is celebrity management one of the most lucrative careers today? Pooja Dadlani’s latest move is making people ask exactly that.
Who Is Pooja Dadlani?
Pooja Dadlani, also known as Pooja Dadlani, is Shah Rukh Khan’s long-time manager since 2012. She is among India’s most influential celebrity managers, handling his professional empire and public presence.
SRK Manager Bought Three Bandra Apartments Worth ₹38.21Crore
Pooja Dadlani, along with her husband and father, purchased three luxury Bandra apartments worth ₹38.21 crore. The Carter Road properties reflect her strong financial status and rising influence in industry.
Pooja Gurnani Work
She manages Shah Rukh Khan’s films, brand deals, schedules, and business ventures like Red Chillies Entertainment. Her role includes PR strategy, endorsements, and major decision-making behind his career success.
Pooja Gurnani net worth
Pooja Gurnani’s estimated net worth is around ₹45–50 crore, with annual earnings of ₹7–9 crore. Her wealth comes from celebrity management, investments, and long-term association with Shah Rukh Khan.
Disclaimer
The information provided above is based on publicly available media reports and online sources. Details such as net worth, earnings, and property values are approximate and may vary. This content is for informational purposes only and not financial or legal advice.